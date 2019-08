Massive Ordnance Air Blast or Mother of All Bombs was recently deployed by USA in Afghanistan.China Also recently tested a version of it. It could be very relevant to deter & wipe out Indian strike corps as a "Second last" resort. It can help Pakistan to hold longer without going nuclear. Could Pakistan procure it from China or own research? Any restriction on it as its non nuclear? PAF has to built a bomber squadron? Have they thought about it?What are your thoughts ?......

Click to expand...