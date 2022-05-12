What's new

What role did PPP (Zardari/Bilawal) play in the regime change in Pakistan?

While the pmln and the other scum are rightly getting the major blame for colluding with the internal and external forces to overthrow the IK government through manipulation and deceit. However, notorious zardari, the other major culprit to this conspiracy is basically getting away with murder. He hadn't been facing the public wrath for the treacherous role he played in regime change.
Can we explore this topic in depth?
 
Deltadart said:
While the pmln and the other scum are rightly getting the major blame for colluding with the internal and external forces to overthrow the IK government through manipulation and deceit. However, notorious zardari, the other major culprit to this conspiracy is basically getting away with murder. He hadn't been facing the public wrath for the treacherous role he played in regime change.
Can we explore this topic in depth?
PPP's Bilawal, Murad ali shah undertook dozens of visit to US before No-confidence-motion was presented in parliament. William Makanole met Yusuf Raza Gilani and their other leadership too

@Areesh compiled a list of visits afaik
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
PPP's Bilawal, Murad ali shah undertook dozens of visit to US before No-confidence-motion was presented in parliament. William Makanole met Yusuf Raza Gilani and their other leadership too

@Areesh compiled a list of visits afaik
Bilawal was missing for 8 days in the US back in Oct. Supposedly roaming the ranges of Wyoming.

Zardari is the guy who wrangled all the "dissidents" in sindh house and paid them off. Then used those to lure MQM into the mix.

Zardari has played these PMLN yokels like a fiddle. Stayed in the shadows and pulled the trigger while using Showbaaz's proverbial shoulders. Gets plum FM role for billo rani so he/she consorts with his western pals while nooras get straddled with Finance (raise prices >> fucked by people, not raise prices fucked by IMF), Energy >> load shedding in a histroic heat wave.
While PPP gets environment, health lol

At worst PPP retains its fiefdom in sindh. Nothing lost but all NAB cases go away. Zardari is off ECL. HAs already made a day trip to Dubai on a chartered plane with 40 boxes (per Haroon Rashid). At best, they may end up with 15-20 seats in south punjab. Win WIn for them.

Nooras on the other hand are at risk of getting double barrels of peoples rage as time drags on. Sure Showbaaz/Kukri may get their cases quashed but PMLN is in danger of being wiped off from Punjab.

It should be noted that in Oct PPP had effectively walked away from PDM. They were "encouraged" to come back by "entity that shall not be named" and given the OK to use the $$$ flown in.

Honorable mention to Fazlu Diesel. Used like the proverbial condom and then discarded after the deed.
 

