What really went wrong in the past couple of months

Firstly talking abt Electric Load Shedding:





Failure of past governments



The corrupt governments of PML-N and PPP, which still consider themselves to be vital for democratic dialogue within the provinces, failed to create dialogue within the provinces on the most important issue facing Pakistans (water & energy) survival  Kalabagh Dam. Their governments failed to plan for the future growth and energy requirements of Pakistan.



Unexpected Economic Boom & Energy Requirement in this Era



Pakistans $75 billion economy boomed into a $160 billion economy, with the consumption of gas, electricity and coal increasing yearly to an average rate of 7.8 percent, 5.1 percent and 8.8 percent, respectively.



The number of electricity consumers grew from 15.9 million in 2005-06 to 16.7 million in 2007, showing a growth of about 70 percent over the last 10 years.



The major energy consumption sectors of the country are: Industrial (38.3 percent), Transport (32.8 percent), Residential and Commercial (25 percent), Agriculture (2.5 percent) and others (2.2 percent).



As regards electricity, the household sector has been the largest consumer over the last 10 years, on average consuming 44.8 percent, followed by the industrial sector (29.4 percent), agriculture (12.2 percent), commercial sector (5.9 percent) and street lights (10.6 percent).







Current Concrete steps being taken by the Government



Pakistan is seeking to explore alternative sources of energy production and the use of wind and solar technologies with the aim to produce 9,700 MW wind power by 2030, thereby providing electricity to 7,874 off-grid villages in Sindh and Baluchistan.



The government is giving top priority to Hydel power with the potential of producing 40,000 MW power of which only 15 percent has been exploited so far. Source.



In 2001, the Water and Power Development Authority of Pakistan identified 22 sites for launching Hydropower projects to meet the ever-increasing demand for cheap power. It indicated that about 15,074 megawatts could be generated on the completion of these projects, which would also meet the water irrigation requirements for the growing agriculture sector. Source.



The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has informed the government that sugar mills can produce 2,000MW of electricity in the next five years.



The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) has decided to establish an Engineering Design Organization (EDO) for the indigenous development of nuclear power plants (NPPs) in the country. The PAEC informed authorities that it was planning to add about 1,260MW through Hydel power, 880MW from Alternate energy, 4,860MW from Gas, 900MW from Coal and 160MW from Oil by 2010. Source.



The Karachi Electric Supply Corporation (KESC) is investing in a new 220-megawatt power plant that will help control the power shortages in the city. The plant will start generating 192MW by March and the remaining 28MW will be distributed by December 2008. Source.



The government has decided to develop the Thar coal for power generation on a priority basis to overcome energy crisis following:





Confirmed estimates that its reserves were equivalent to at least 850 Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF) of gas  about 30 times higher than Pakistans proven gas reserves of 28 TCF.



By using only 2% of the existing coal reserves, we can generate around 20,000 MW (20 GW) for almost 40 years



These estimates were confirmed by separate bankable feasibility studies conducted by Chinese and Russian experts.



185 Billion Tons of coal deposits in Pakistan were second only to 247 Billion Ton reserves in the United States and much higher than 157 and 115 Billion Ton reserves of Russia and China, respectively.



Thar coal reserves were equivalent to at least 400 Billion Barrels of oil  equivalent to oil reserves of Saudi Arabia and Iran put together. One estimate puts Pakistans coal energy at 576 Billion Barrels of oil which is equivalent to the combined oil reserves of the 3 largest producers. (See this. The recent government has initiated the process).