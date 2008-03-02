What really went wrong in the past couple of months

I got what you are saying bro but i also feel that Pakistan made alot of U turns after 1998 but the major U turn was 2001. Meaning by U turns. Pakistan made all these plans in work in this administration. Our biggest economic sector was agricultare before 2001 but after this we made a U turn and made our industrial sector the biggest and definatly which takes alot of electricity no doubt about this. So as of your information all the blaim goes to NS and BB govs for this because Pakistan became so advance in past 8 years that we ran out of our assests meaning electric. and ofcorse it take alot of time to put together plans and making all these plans to make them up and running !!!!!!!!!!
Yes Moha,,, these are the facts which our gr8 media have deliberately not shown or talked abt at all... In a country like Pakistan when so much growth,development,record acievements have been made in mere 8years,, it was media's responsibility to show all this and tell the people what has been achieved and how important this acievement is.
But when some people purposely want to derail the government, then nothing comes in mind.
Every news is political, every talk-show is political, every little problem is "crisis"(bohraan) to them,and the result of this is a brainwashed nation, which was already uneducated.
The answer to ur main topic question (WHAT WENT WRONG?) , also lies in the fact that other than these little and short-staying flour,sugar problems...
our media has played the role of uneducated and illiterate people. They dont understand the priorities of matters, they dont understand wat is important to country and its image, they dont understand "national interest"
Wat they do give importance to is ,,, "We will show it first"
, thats all,
now whether how unimportant and how much image destabilising that news might be, they will just show it for the sake of "We will show it first
"
And over the years this immaturity and has grown and grown more frequently, and has become the cause of low morale and insecurity in our nation towards certain unneccessary things.
Giving voice to polictical parties who have their own personal agendas, or should i say foriegn agenda with them, is a foolish act.
Every one knows that the lawyers protesting are not real lawyers, they are backed up by political parties while these parties are backed up by foriegn hands.
Is this so hard for some people to understand or accept??