What QUAD and West got from India pandemic

China and Pakistan have extended Olive Branch, offered help.

While QUAD are watching only, not even lip service.

Actually not only QUAD, but the whole West laugh at India, which saved their own government legitimacy.

The West used BJP/Modi pandemic mismanagement to justify their own mishandling.

Politics is damn interesting.
 
