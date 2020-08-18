What prompted Israel and the UAE to make the announcement now? It's quite strange that in a region with deeply anti-American and anti-Israeli feelings the leader of UAE has decide to openly embrace Israel. It's more than attention seeking by a UAE leader and a little detailed analysis is going to be required to ascertain the possible reasons for such an extreme and misguided action by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. UAE has become a pawn in a very complex chess game being played by Americans, Israelis, Iranians, Chinese, Russians and Arabs. The Arab Spring created very challenging times and instability and suspicions between the leaders of ME countries and the various indigenous sects . The Arab spring uprisings have weakened the thrones of some ME countries with their monarchs tentatively clinging to power with the result some turning on their own people with brutal oppression resulting in huge numbers of refugees and demographic shifts creating humanitarian disaster- fuelled by hatred within the people, instigated and egged on by local and foreign actors and their advisors. The instability and wars imposed in the Middle East have stoked new ethnic and religious aspirations creating vulnerable rulers who have sought ways of consolidating and enhancing their powers at any cost including pitting sects against one another. Of course Israel/UK/US have have focussed on the religious divisions and encouraged conflict and created supply lines of weapons and trained insurgents to fuel conflicts as seen in Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Iraq and Yemen. In reaction to the conflict new axis have been created with U.A.E, Saudi and Egyptian in one camp and the Qatari/Turkish axis, in the other camp. As the regional maps have become complex this has resulted in a mixture of communities overlapping in boundaries; attempts are being made to change these boundaries and demography to reshape some parts of the region on historical and tribal grounds . The Arab spring was the spark which rattled the insecure monarchies of the region who deflected the revolutions into sect and tribal conflicts. The result has been regional instability and the shoring up of weak rulers by the US/Israel and their allies who sent weapons and insurgents to help subdue the rebellions. Having faced off the Arab spring the Arab rulers are now facing record low oil prices with the spread of COVID further damaging the economies creating record unemployment and civic resentment within some Arab states. Sources of wealth from tourism has dwindled and the returns on investments from abroad have declined as recession hit overseas companies have produced poor balance sheets and returns. To compound things further the US and Israel's failure to contain Iran and their regional allies has created uncertain and long term untenable future for some Arab rulers. Israel and the US have been also hit economically hard due to COVID with bankruptcies of large number of companies looming and mass unemployment which has resulted in mass unrest. Beleaguered Netanyahu at the moment is facing criminal corruption charges and is suffering from infighting and facing the possibility of corruption guilty verdict in the coming months. Netanyahu, as can be seen by the recent protests, has seen his popularity plummet and could soon be discarded in the trash can of history. There is also the imminent risk of the Europeans and the world reacting if Israel annexes West Bank by way of sanctions which could cause the Israeli economy to collapse completely, causing hyper-inflation and huge unrest within Israel. Israel still controls the West Bank and occupies illegally vast amounts of territory and illegal constructions are still underway. Some 500,000 Israelis now live in the growing and illegal West Bank settlements and it is only due to the current poor economic climate that construction has slowed down. UAE has been surreptitiously breaking Arab agreements allowing Israelis to routinely and freely travel with US and European passports as business men, IT/technology specialists, Diamond/Gold merchants etc. This UAE /Israel deal is one of convenience at the expense of Palestinians and very much short sighted short term entanglement which will lead to long term pain for the people of UAE very much similar to what the Palestinians have suffered. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is very much out of his league in the Israeli game and hasn't experienced the scheming and conniving and betrayals of the Israelis. Netanyahu will eventually, should conditions be favourable, continue the annexation of West Bank and East Jerusalem which is blatantly so obvious by Netanyahu's choice of words: "the plans were on “temporary hold” and that implementing annexation would be done with U.S. coordination". In summary this 'deal' has been designed to give Trump a diplomatic win for the November election , divert attention from Netanyahu's corruption scandal and the ongoing anti-Netanyahu protests as a reciprocation of favours received by UAE mostly Technology and weapons for oil, investments and cash.