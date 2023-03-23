What Prevents the U.S COAS from overthrowing Biden?

So I’m in the US and can provide an example for you. Modern day policing in the US was more about catching runaway slaves than actual protection or serve. That was their ideological base. You can tell from the heavy handedness Police use when dealing with the Black community today. It stems from their organization origins.



The point I’m trying to make is the Pakistan army ideology was to serve its Gora masters controlling British India and its people. That core mission never changed no matter how many songs they make to showcase their bravery and sacrifices, which many have made. This institution has no Iman except money. They have no honor left. It’s only always been this way.



I studied military strategy and tactics from the Ancient Greeks battle formation to modern (WW2) combined arms maneuvers.



Aside from the 1965 war to protect Lahore, the Pakistan Army has been a miserable failure. For those who are serious, read the tactics of the 1971 war in East Pakistan. Gen Niazi when given command, held a staff meeting with many officer of Bengali descent present. Gen Niazi went on a rant cursing out Bengalis and calling them xyz. Few of the Bengali officers there stood up in protest. This tells you GHQ in lack of strategic and tactical thinking. You’re the General in charge of an hostile area/people and you start belittling them in a staff meeting where members of that said ethnicity group are presence. The American army re-taught its soldiers (including me) in how to deal with a hostile population as part of the COIN strategy. They figured out if you treat someone with a heavy hand, sooner or later they will start shooting at you (common sense right?)





Then there was the policy of spreading the Army thinned across East Pakistan instead of making plans concentrate on defending Dhaka. The Indian Army basically bypassed these strongholds and put all its effort on Dhaka. The Pakistan army literally had no contingency plans if the main effort to defend Dhaka failed. We see this regressive mindset over and over.

From tipping off the Indians about an operation in Sachin Glacier by purchasing cold weather equipment from the same supplier as the Indians, from going into Kargil with limited forces and not talking into account that Indians will likely escalate onto the International border to alleviate pressure in Kargil. The Pakistan Army had the advantage, and instead of using the withdrawal in Kargil to get the Indians removed from Sachin, the GHQ folded. And oh, Musharraf that brave commando was the commander when Sachin occurred, and then repeat his mistakes in Kargil. The guy didn’t even disclosed this operations to the rest of the Army and include the Air Force.

Failures after failures, Crisis after crisis, and they just don’t seem to learn because they are stupid and trained like a dog to follow a foreign master. If we had that independence streak, cowboy style, we as a country would’ve dumped the British era laws for what was more suitable for our young nation, but how lazy we are as a nation we just chose to continue doing the same because that’s what we learned being enslaved in a prison with other South Asians.