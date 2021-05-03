What's new

What PMIK has done for KP is beyond our imagination

Now residents of KP don't need any separate card for health insurance, our Smart NIC is in-itself our insurance card, this means all those who carry an NIC with address of KP can visit any such hospital and avail health services. Indeed this is a positive change if you compare KP of 2011 with KP of 2021.

I suggest now KP aim for next 2 years should be improvement of HDI in less developed districts of Hazara like Kohistan , batagram etc. Because those districts have the lowest HDI in KP which not only is bad for those districts but also effect the overall average HDI of KPK province. Infrastructure in those districts is almost absent. Quickly need to build hundreds of schools, tens of colleges and atleast 1 university in Kohistan and batagram along category A hospital.
 
Indus Pakistan said:
This is why PTI need to focus on their core support base. It's uterrly futile trying in other regions like Sind where the people deserve PPP or MQM. Elections are only 2 years ahead. PTI must focus on KPK, south Punjab, north west Punjab and try grabbing seats in Pakhtun regions of Balochistan from the religious parties there. This way they might emerge as the largest party even if they don't get majority which I think will be difficult for any party. Coalitions are the way forward.
This will be repeat of 2018 with even less seats
 
Indus Pakistan said:
This is why PTI need to focus on their core support base. It's uterrly futile trying in other regions like Sind where the people deserve PPP or MQM. Elections are only 2 years ahead. PTI must focus on KPK, south Punjab, north west Punjab and try grabbing seats in Pakhtun regions of Balochistan from the religious parties there. This way they might emerge as the largest party even if they don't get majority which I think will be difficult for any party. Coalitions are the way forward.
PaklovesTurkiye said:
Take all your population back to KP from Karachi/Sindh if that's the case
Don’t be racist.
 
Industrialization of kpk will lead the progressive people of other part of country specially from karachi to head towards kpk, its better that sindh province along with karachi should be decrowned from the title of economic hub and center of immigrants worker. Kpk should be made the future center of commercial and industrial activities.
 
Norwegian said:
This will be repeat of 2018 with even less seats
True, I think Pakistan politics has began to slowly cluster and harden around regions or even ethnic groups. MQM really set the tone. One look at the electoral map tells us this. I know idiots are going to start cussing me but these are facts on the ground. I think PTI will lose seats on the periphery. Meaning it will be beaten back to it's heartland. It will probably retain some pockets in Punjab particulary the south. Rest will go to PML-N. Sind will as usual go to PPP. MQM will retain much of Karachi. Balochistan will pretty well come out as is. This means there will be single national winner.

Then expect a coalition cobbled together. Whoever manages to stitch a a deal and with money/positions in government will form the government. I have no idea why people get so crazy if a federation is disolved. States are not holy creations. They are just legal constructs whose sole purpose is to provide the best possible life to it's citizens. If for whatever reason citizens think they might be better off they can opt to leave.

I was just watching a BBC debate on the elections in Scotland where Nicola Sturgeon of the Scotish National Party who has laid out very clearly she wants to leave United Kingdom. Scotland has been part of UK for over 300 years. Yet she thinks a independent Scotland would be better for her voters. Nobody threatened her. She was talking openly on BBC. The Labour leader Anas Sarwar who by the way is son of Punjab Governor Sarwar is against leaving.

 
Indus Pakistan said:
I think that is for the Sindi's to decide and not those who pitched a tent there while fleeing. Don't you think?
And where did you pitch your tent? Or are you an Anglo Saxon? One moment you are a proud British citizen enjoying and celebrating the diversity and equality when talking about your country of residence. The second moment you are a racist when talking about the country you have left long ago. Polluting thread after thread with your racist bigotry.
 
