What PMIK has done for KP is beyond our imagination

Looks like a super modern facility. I can't believe this is Pakistan.
Before this most of em went to india because india had lower prices
This will be repeat of 2018 with even less seatsThis is why PTI need to focus on their core support base. It's uterrly futile trying in other regions like Sind where the people deserve PPP or MQM. Elections are only 2 years ahead. PTI must focus on KPK, south Punjab, north west Punjab and try grabbing seats in Pakhtun regions of Balochistan from the religious parties there. This way they might emerge as the largest party even if they don't get majority which I think will be difficult for any party. Coalitions are the way forward.
Take all your population back to KP from Karachi/Sindh if that's the case
Karachi/Sindh is part of Pakistan and Pakistanis can live wherever they wish to.
That's a racist post but are you ok with the other racist post that instigated it by saying people of Sindh doesn't deserve any effort.
Refer to post no 4Karachi/Sindh is part of Pakistan and Pakistanis can live wherever they wish to. @waz @krash take care of this racist bigot please.
True, I think Pakistan politics has began to slowly cluster and harden around regions or even ethnic groups. MQM really set the tone. One look at the electoral map tells us this. I know idiots are going to start cussing me but these are facts on the ground. I think PTI will lose seats on the periphery. Meaning it will be beaten back to it's heartland. It will probably retain some pockets in Punjab particulary the south. Rest will go to PML-N. Sind will as usual go to PPP. MQM will retain much of Karachi. Balochistan will pretty well come out as is. This means there will be single national winner.This will be repeat of 2018 with even less seats
I m not since I m in Customer Support and have made friends from KP and punjab while onto it.Don’t be racist.
And where did you pitch your tent? Or are you an Anglo Saxon? One moment you are a proud British citizen enjoying and celebrating the diversity and equality when talking about your country of residence. The second moment you are a racist when talking about the country you have left long ago. Polluting thread after thread with your racist bigotry.I think that is for the Sindi's to decide and not those who pitched a tent there while fleeing. Don't you think?