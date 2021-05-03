What PMIK has done for KP is beyond our imagination

Norwegian said: This will be repeat of 2018 with even less seats Click to expand...

True, I think Pakistan politics has began to slowly cluster and harden around regions or even ethnic groups. MQM really set the tone. One look at the electoral map tells us this. I know idiots are going to start cussing me but these are facts on the ground. I think PTI will lose seats on the periphery. Meaning it will be beaten back to it's heartland. It will probably retain some pockets in Punjab particulary the south. Rest will go to PML-N. Sind will as usual go to PPP. MQM will retain much of Karachi. Balochistan will pretty well come out as is. This means there will be single national winner.Then expect a coalition cobbled together. Whoever manages to stitch a a deal and with money/positions in government will form the government. I have no idea why people get so crazy if a federation is disolved. States are not holy creations. They are just legal constructs whose sole purpose is to provide the best possible life to it's citizens. If for whatever reason citizens think they might be better off they can opt to leave.I was just watching a BBC debate on the elections in Scotland where Nicola Sturgeon of the Scotish National Party who has laid out very clearly she wants to leave United Kingdom. Scotland has been part of UK for over 300 years. Yet she thinks a independent Scotland would be better for her voters. Nobody threatened her. She was talking openly on BBC. The Labour leader Anas Sarwar who by the way is son of Punjab Governor Sarwar is against leaving.