What percent of indians are vegetarians?

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Vikki, Aug 3, 2020 at 9:36 AM.
Punjab is a revelation to me..thought sikhs are majority non veg...just a quick google search told me 75 percent sikhs in punjab are veg...interesting given the history of muslim rule it had.
Image is wrong
The image you posted is same as mine...my one has numbers for each state while yours doesnt.
https://m.timesofindia.com/city/ahm...s-40-non-vegetarians/articleshow/52681704.cms
Though I don't believe in caste but for studies purposes let me tell you that all high class hindu brahmins, gujarati, marwaris are vegetarian.....
Lower caste hindu are non vegetarian but roots for this reason lays back in long long history......
Then Muslim, catholic, parsi add to the list of non vegetarian eaters.....
So overall I can say that almost 50% of India is vegetarian and this number is going to grow in future as vegetarianism and YOGA is a growing trend among young Indians.....