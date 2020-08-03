/ Register

What percent of indians are vegetarians?

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Vikki, Aug 3, 2020 at 9:36 AM.

  Aug 3, 2020 at 9:36 AM
    Vikki

    Vikki

    IMG-20200803-WA0000.jpg
     
  Aug 3, 2020 at 9:37 AM
    Vikki

    Vikki

    Punjab is a revelation to me..thought sikhs are majority non veg...just a quick google search told me 75 percent sikhs in punjab are veg...interesting given the history of muslim rule it had.
     
  Aug 3, 2020 at 10:26 AM
    RPK

    RPK

    Image is wrong upload_2020-8-3_10-56-41.png
     

  Aug 3, 2020 at 10:59 AM
    Vikki

    Vikki

  Aug 3, 2020 at 11:17 AM
    vishwambhar

    vishwambhar

    Though I don't believe in caste but for studies purposes let me tell you that all high class hindu brahmins, gujarati, marwaris are vegetarian.....

    Lower caste hindu are non vegetarian but roots for this reason lays back in long long history......

    Then Muslim, catholic, parsi add to the list of non vegetarian eaters.....

    So overall I can say that almost 50% of India is vegetarian and this number is going to grow in future as vegetarianism and YOGA is a growing trend among young Indians.....
     
