What Pakistan can learn from Thailand on Brand creation

I came across this cool video on youtube - its only a few minutes, really suggest you guys watch it.


Basically Thailand trained chefs, sent them abroad and encouraged the thai diaspora to open Thai restaurants, specifically showcasing thai food. They even did a range of business models. They even go as far as quality control and checking the authenticity of the food.

I think we can do the same with Pakistani food, establish a Pakistani brand, focused away from the British confused dishes and the "indian" label.
 
Could Even follow the same style of business models.

StreetFood/Dhaba style.
Mid-range family restaurant.
High end fine dining.

Would have to focus on the ethnic specialities across Pakistan, for example Balochi Sajji, Sindhi Biryani, Pukhtun style karahi, punjabi saag/lassi etc.
 
What the fuk did i just read.. What brand does Thailand have? Except hookers and trannies that place is a hooker house and this is not even offensive just a ground reality i have been there..

It is a Western cum dumpster literally and a sperm bank....

Pakistan would rather end itself then hit that bottom turn all the nuke on itself much more glorious.. Pakistan has prestige and self respect including Admired and feared that is the brand we seek to be feared by our enemies and admired by our friends
 
Last edited:
Honestly man personally I feel unless these densely populated countries become very rich like Japan or something
They always look/sound like dumpsters no matter the situation on paper
Part of the deal I guess
 
Not all of them just Thailand example Laos, Cambodia or Vietnam not the same situation but Thailand is a certified cum dumpster very famous for it...
 
Example look how clean Malaysia and Brunei are despite having an active nightlife scene they limit garbage by not allowing trannies, Hooker, LGBT garbage they have religious police cleaning the place up.. If you go there you would think this is a different universe everything is so clean even the nightlife scene is very clean.. You can still drink alcohol and what not but you will not see freaks like Thailand or hookers or stuff like that..

This is not even about religion but it is about self-respect and decency.. You can't let garbage fly under your nose bro it is self-deeming.
 
