What Pakistan can learn from Thailand on Brand creation

I came across this cool video on youtube - its only a few minutes, really suggest you guys watch it.
Basically Thailand trained chefs, sent them abroad and encouraged the thai diaspora to open Thai restaurants, specifically showcasing thai food. They even did a range of business models. They even go as far as quality control and checking the authenticity of the food.
I think we can do the same with Pakistani food, establish a Pakistani brand, focused away from the British confused dishes and the "indian" label.
