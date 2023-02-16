What Pakistan Army Should Do To Redeem Itself?

Show humility. We take pride in Kernal Sher not because he took tiger Hill but defended it with honor annd despite losing it or coL raha in 1971 or SL Rafiqui in his plane.



Army generals need to realize they are not the rulers, they are the servants, the beloved sons of mothers. They should be outraged more than us at our mothers videos being made. Our leaders being tortured. Our patriotic journalists being raped and tortured to death. I swear, it feels like Doval has infiltrated the very top echelons of our military and destroying it from the inside, making them do things that make Pak people hate them.