What's new

What overseas Pakistanis can do to help pressure Pakistan Army

P

Pakstallion

FULL MEMBER
Apr 5, 2019
302
1
845
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
This thread is only for patriots that love our army, not a person but the institution. The army (and armed forces) has been and is my family. I am overseas and wondering what I can do to help guide our army in the right direction. One thing I am considering is contacting my minister of parliament (who I donate to and have excellent relations) to put forward legislation to put sanctions on particular officers such as Gen Faisal, Gen Anjum etc. This is similar to sanctions that Rashtriya Rifles officers have on them and some have been prevented from visiting overseas. This for me is a drastic step with consequences that may extend well beyond this current time. I have not started this process and it would be a number of us here in Canada going ahead with this with our ministers of parliament. Obviously, I have no illusions of my influence or power, most likely it will be ignored and nothing will come of it but in my entire life I could never imagine this. Even 3-4 weeks ago I would have baulked at the idea. But given the killing of patriot such as Arshad, the attempted killing of IK and release of naked videos of 75 yo woman I feel I must do something.

I am also aware that anti Pakistan elements will fully exploit this and take it much further than I would want including exposing through media and so forth which is why I am extremely conflicted. My attempt to help my country may end up hurting it more in the long run. Canada is a small country but obviously Indian media will exploit this to the hilt, if it goes through. Can some please give some advice on this topic to me? Obviously the most important thing is prayer and have been praying for my beloved country as much as possible in this time. You are welcome to PM me. This is not a troll thread, I am 100 percent serious.
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2009
3,701
0
4,940
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistanis can right personal letters to their congressman and senators to apply personal sanctions on bajwa, DG ISPR, DG ISI, SS, maryam, Rana, NS, And bunch of others on pretext of suppressing freedom of speech and extra judicial killinfs
 
P

Pakstallion

FULL MEMBER
Apr 5, 2019
302
1
845
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
maverick1977 said:
Pakistanis can right personal letters to their congressman and senators to apply personal sanctions on bajwa, DG ISPR, DG ISI, SS, maryam, Rana, NS, And bunch of others on pretext of suppressing freedom of speech and extra judicial killinfs
Click to expand...
This is exactly what me and others are contemplating. The question is, will this ultimately harm us as a nation? I don't want my desire for justice for these criminals to hurt Pakistan.
 
Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 20, 2009
8,448
-4
9,473
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakstallion said:
This thread is only for patriots that love our army, not a person but the institution. The army (and armed forces) has been and is my family. I am overseas and wondering what I can do to help guide our army in the right direction. One thing I am considering is contacting my minister of parliament (who I donate to and have excellent relations) to put forward legislation to put sanctions on particular officers such as Gen Faisal, Gen Anjum etc. This is similar to sanctions that Rashtriya Rifles officers have on them and some have been prevented from visiting overseas. This for me is a drastic step with consequences that may extend well beyond this current time. I have not started this process and it would be a number of us here in Canada going ahead with this with our ministers of parliament. Obviously, I have no illusions of my influence or power, most likely it will be ignored and nothing will come of it but in my entire life I could never imagine this. Even 3-4 weeks ago I would have baulked at the idea. But given the killing of patriot such as Arshad, the attempted killing of IK and release of naked videos of 75 yo woman I feel I must do something.

I am also aware that anti Pakistan elements will fully exploit this and take it much further than I would want including exposing through media and so forth which is why I am extremely conflicted. My attempt to help my country may end up hurting it more in the long run. Canada is a small country but obviously Indian media will exploit this to the hilt, if it goes through. Can some please give some advice on this topic to me? Obviously the most important thing is prayer and have been praying for my beloved country as much as possible in this time. You are welcome to PM me. This is not a troll thread, I am 100 percent serious.
Click to expand...

If there is one thing that hits hard enough to these wanna be angrez generals
is to expose them the same way, we treated noonies in foreign.
Show their kids, and show their own lives in foreign lands.

Let everyone see, how they have disgraced this land.
 
peagle

peagle

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
2,165
11
5,158
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Pakstallion said:
This thread is only for patriots that love our army, not a person but the institution. The army (and armed forces) has been and is my family. I am overseas and wondering what I can do to help guide our army in the right direction. One thing I am considering is contacting my minister of parliament (who I donate to and have excellent relations) to put forward legislation to put sanctions on particular officers such as Gen Faisal, Gen Anjum etc. This is similar to sanctions that Rashtriya Rifles officers have on them and some have been prevented from visiting overseas. This for me is a drastic step with consequences that may extend well beyond this current time. I have not started this process and it would be a number of us here in Canada going ahead with this with our ministers of parliament. Obviously, I have no illusions of my influence or power, most likely it will be ignored and nothing will come of it but in my entire life I could never imagine this. Even 3-4 weeks ago I would have baulked at the idea. But given the killing of patriot such as Arshad, the attempted killing of IK and release of naked videos of 75 yo woman I feel I must do something.

I am also aware that anti Pakistan elements will fully exploit this and take it much further than I would want including exposing through media and so forth which is why I am extremely conflicted. My attempt to help my country may end up hurting it more in the long run. Canada is a small country but obviously Indian media will exploit this to the hilt, if it goes through. Can some please give some advice on this topic to me? Obviously the most important thing is prayer and have been praying for my beloved country as much as possible in this time. You are welcome to PM me. This is not a troll thread, I am 100 percent serious.
Click to expand...

Nothing of the sort, don't get in the line and throw mud at your own house. It's a silly Pakistani habit, rather childish really.

If you are desperate to do something, only ask for respecting human rights, and leave it at that.
No sanctions or anything of the sort, it becomes a habit, and before you know it institutions and the country gets sanctioned on a regular basis, for every little thing.
 
[SSG]Q266

[SSG]Q266

FULL MEMBER
Mar 24, 2022
431
-1
613
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Nothing can be done, except climbing the ranks and replacing them yourself.

The foreign governments are most likely in cahoots with the estab anyway.

We need to go back and scratch a new beginning for the country, out of the dust
 
General Dong

General Dong

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
496
0
874
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
expose the foreign assets of pakistans elites, all of their children live and study abroad, just like zardari and nawaz have hundreds and millions of assests abroad, our jernails have no less. And hope for Pakistanis in pakistan to eventually gain some self respect and overthrow their oppressors.
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
8,154
7
11,308
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Don't believe in allowing other powers to come in our affairs cause when they do they have their own neferious agendas- never ever allow an outsider to settle inside scores, that's a disaster waiting to happen

Expose Thier kids or family living abroad and beat the f outta em, expose the corruption, do corruption cases abroad
 
Last edited:
S

SaadH

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2021
2,453
-1
3,390
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Congress and Senate has zero control over foreign policy. Deep state aka Pentagon and US intelligence runs US foreign policy, when they want all congressmen and senators fall in line. If you want to alter US foreign policy, learn from Talibn, otherwise this democratic illusion will continue to deceive you.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

X
Inheriting Land in Pakistan As Overseas Pakistani
2
Replies
29
Views
647
XVIV
X
Sayfullah
Idea for Overseas Pakistanis
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
2K
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
HAIDER
Pakistan to scrap law allowing dual-national overseas Pakistanis to vote
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
89
Views
3K
HAIDER
HAIDER
L
Which overseas Pakistanis will be attending PTI rallies on Saturday.
2
Replies
16
Views
800
Longhorn
L
H
THE GAME-CHANGING OVERSEAS VOTE
Replies
0
Views
524
hydrabadi_arab
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom