Salaam







That is something that Pakistani (military and PM) leadership are considering. The military had some idea about this and have been considering their options.



The core commander conference tomorrow will be followed by a presser eelease which should make the future course Pakistan will likely take clear.





Apparently, it is understood by the top military leadership that inaction is not an option. If not inaction, than what? Hopefully we'll get some indication tomorrow.



...

Click to expand...