What Opportunities are Available for an Unskilled Person in US

hello my friends,



one of my friend is unmarried and single also he is not skilled in any kind of profession. he has done graduation. he is only a teacher in middle school . he belongs to lower middle class family. his age is almost 38 . his english is average and just fine .



someone approached him for a Girl proposal who have US citizenship. the girl is in 30s. single never married. just high school education . belongs to religious background. wear hijab and niqab . pray 5 times . her family belong to Pakistan . i believe the girl is in Pakistan right now.





its only 50/50 chance at this time but seems like the boy will move to US after marriage . so he wants to know that what are the opportunities of job and work for him in US .



since he knows his auqaat . he is not looking for some kind of white color job. so what other jobs or work he can get for living . to support his future wife and also his family back home.



also how much time it will take for him to have a US visa after marriage .



i believe many are here from US and i will appreciate if brothers here will guide us.



since i am asking for a friend , so i hope mods wont delete it. so my friend can get work and feed his family members in Halal way .



thanks