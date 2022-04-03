What's new

What Next For The Enemy Within

Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
All said and done.
The Lotas, the sell outs, the culprits, the schemers, Dallals and their Whores and the enemies of the State stand exposed.
What punishment will be given to them and who will give this punishment.
Realistically, all those guilty should be tried for treason and punished accordingly even if it means some of them swinging from the ropes.
This VNC event also exposed our hand in glove judiciary that a murderer from Dubai and a jail serving traitor can walk into the Parliament to vote in favour of their handlers. Can we expect this Justice system be expected to deliver.
Basically all those who sold their souls for Dollars are likely to walk free and contest the next elections. Be it the Mob justice or otherwise, until some of these mother sellers are not made an example, sooner or later, they or their left overs would be ruling over us again. Asian Spring may have arrived in our part of the world but unless some blood gets spilled the Spring will never blossom.
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

May 2, 2011
We always knew there was an enemy from within just didn't have anyone to identify them until now.

Mushy tried but they played the army trying to destroy their "democracy" card.
 
coffee_cup

coffee_cup

Jan 20, 2013
The punishment of treason is defined in the law/constitution.

They must be filtered out of the system and be prosecuted just like in any civilized country of the world.


But I would be living in fools paradise to believe that 5th column (likes of Easy Paisa, bar councils, media group owners, politicians, buereucracy) will ever be prosecuted in this country under this system.

Not a chance. Sad reality, :- (
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Nov 14, 2015
IMO the real punishment for these traitors are the following:
  • IK comes back with two thirds majority
  • Presidential system is introduced along with a new constitution
  • Cleaning of judiciary, bureaucracy, media etc.
  • Strict controls over financial transactions
  • Documenting the economy
  • Trials of these top traitors and corrupts at special tribunals
  • Etc.
 
Acetic Acid

Zalamay khalil zaad is meeting with opposition.

These crooks will not back off so easily
Nation should be awake
 

