We need to attract more investment in gwadar and we need to encourage our people to move there. We should have incentives for businesses and families that move to gwadar. We shoddily pass a bill saying no more factories can be built in Karachi instead they have to be built in gwadar. We should also get overseas Pakistanis on board and encourage them to invest in gwadar.

Instead of investing more money in Karachi we should invest in gwadar but if people really want Karachi than we should invest in Hub instead since it’s driving distance from Karachi but it’s not Karachi