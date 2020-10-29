What more proof is needed: French nationalist leader Marine Le Pen thanks India for support as Pakistan and Turkey lead anti-France sentiments

French politicians and political activists thank Indians for standing by France as Islamists and Arab countries give a call to boycott France and its products
French Nationalist leader Marine Le Pen has thanked India in her tweet for showing support against anti-French sentiments. In recent days, several Islamic countries, including Pakistan and Turkey, have been attacking France over alleged Islamophobia. After the shocking beheading of a teacher for showing Prophet Muhammad’s cartoon in his class, several Islamic leaders have tried to whitewash the heinous crime saying Muslims cannot tolerate anything against their Prophet.
“Merci à l’Inde” – Marine Le Pen wrote on Twitter
Pen, a nationalist leader from France, in a tweet on 26th October 2020 said, “Thanks to India and to its government who have just given their support to France facing intimidation to give up its values.” She shared a link to a report on how Indians came in support of France in response to the calls to boycott French products. While one section was trending #BoycottFrenchProducts on Twitter, Indians hammered out their support and trended #IStandWithFrance as a response. In a recent statement, she also praised Macron for recalling French Ambassador from Turkey. She said, “The recall (of the French Ambassador from Turkey) is a significant act. We cannot say that it is a strong response either because a whole many questions arise of what we do with Turkey.
Who is Marine Le Pen?
Marine Le Pen is a far-right nationalist leader from France currently serving as President of the National Rally political party. She is known for her anti-immigration beliefs. Though she favored a return to the French franc currency and wanted to initiate a referendum on staying in France, later in 2019, she reportedly said she no longer wants France to leave European Union and Euro currency. As compared to his father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, she is considered to be moderate.
She has opposed EU membership of Turkey and called it against the wishes of the people of Europe. In recent times she has also called for a complete ban on headscarf in France. In her statement, she said that a war had been waged against France, and they should respond. She further added that it is not a war against any state but the ideology.
Other French politicians thank Indians too
That is right folks. A vile French racist who hates Islam and minorities is thanking India for its support against Islam and its prophet. Indians are rejoicing this as some victory LOL When a nasty hater like Marine Le Pen starts praising a country you know you are in trouble.
That is right folks. A vile French racist who hates Islam and minorities is thanking India for its support against Islam and its prophet. Indians are rejoicing this as some victory LOL When a nasty hater like Marine Le Pen starts praising a country you know you are in trouble.