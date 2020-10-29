What's new

What more proof is needed: French nationalist leader Marine Le Pen thanks India for support as Pakistan and Turkey lead anti-France sentiments

Dalit

Dalit

French politicians and political activists thank Indians for standing by France as Islamists and Arab countries give a call to boycott France and its products

French Nationalist leader Marine Le Pen has thanked India in her tweet for showing support against anti-French sentiments. In recent days, several Islamic countries, including Pakistan and Turkey, have been attacking France over alleged Islamophobia. After the shocking beheading of a teacher for showing Prophet Muhammad’s cartoon in his class, several Islamic leaders have tried to whitewash the heinous crime saying Muslims cannot tolerate anything against their Prophet.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1320609099197878274

“Merci à l’Inde” – Marine Le Pen wrote on Twitter
Pen, a nationalist leader from France, in a tweet on 26th October 2020 said, “Thanks to India and to its government who have just given their support to France facing intimidation to give up its values.” She shared a link to a report on how Indians came in support of France in response to the calls to boycott French products. While one section was trending #BoycottFrenchProducts on Twitter, Indians hammered out their support and trended #IStandWithFrance as a response. In a recent statement, she also praised Macron for recalling French Ambassador from Turkey. She said, “The recall (of the French Ambassador from Turkey) is a significant act. We cannot say that it is a strong response either because a whole many questions arise of what we do with Turkey.

Who is Marine Le Pen?
Marine Le Pen is a far-right nationalist leader from France currently serving as President of the National Rally political party. She is known for her anti-immigration beliefs. Though she favored a return to the French franc currency and wanted to initiate a referendum on staying in France, later in 2019, she reportedly said she no longer wants France to leave European Union and Euro currency. As compared to his father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, she is considered to be moderate.

She has opposed EU membership of Turkey and called it against the wishes of the people of Europe. In recent times she has also called for a complete ban on headscarf in France. In her statement, she said that a war had been waged against France, and they should respond. She further added that it is not a war against any state but the ideology.

Other French politicians thank Indians too

www.opindia.com

French politicians thank Indians for showing solidarity with France in its fight against radical Islam

French Nationalist leader Marine Le Pen has thanked India in her tweet for showing support against anti-French sentiments. | OpIndia News
www.opindia.com www.opindia.com

That is right folks. A vile French racist who hates Islam and minorities is thanking India for its support against Islam and its prophet. Indians are rejoicing this as some victory LOL When a nasty hater like Marine Le Pen starts praising a country you know you are in trouble.
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

France is truly desperate. If Marine le Pen - a right wing orientalist racist and France's own version of Enoch Powell - is warming up to India, then truly, someone is panicking about the boycott. Ask her what she thinks about the Aryan invasion theory.
 
Dalit

Dalit

masterchief_mirza said:
France is truly desperate. If Marine le Pen - a right wing orientalist racist and France's own version of Enoch Powell - is warming up to India, then truly, someone is panicking about the boycott. Ask her what she thinks about the Aryan invasion theory.
Click to expand...
Let me tell you, it is truly sickening if you get praise from someone as heinous and ugly as Marine Le Pen. The entire world knows who Marine Le Pen is and what she stands for. Macron is now following in the same footsteps.

Let there be no doubt about it. These monsters are united against each and every Islamic nation. Time has come for all Islamic nations to review their relations. Unity is needed.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

Indians have this deference for right-wingers, white supremacist types

You see them everywhere trying to suck their balls

So if it's African Americans asking for rights, you will see Indians support Red neck American's


If it's minorities in Europe, you will see Indians support far right parties, politicians,

The list goes on


i think in their minds Indians truly do not realise that these people despise the Kala Indians as much as anyone else, to them their is little difference between a Kala Indian and a Kala African


The greatest heartbreak for Indians is when they get beaten into a pulp by white racist's because the deluded fcukers were under the impression that they and the white supremacists were on the same side


The Indian breed is unlike anything you will have ever met
ElL_cuBX0AIpFQg.png
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

Dalit said:
That's it. india is now a superpower because le pen thanked them. This is the moment all indians have been waiting for, for over 1000 years............. :chilli:
 
HttpError

HttpError

All Muslim countries should take notice of this and should boycott their products as well.;)

Pakistan should highlight this to the Muslim world.
 
