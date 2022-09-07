What message can be drawn from discussions on Sheikh Hasina's reception at Delhi airport?​

What exactly is the greeting protocol?​

What are India and Bangladesh saying about the reception debate?​

6 September 2022IMAGE SOURCE,PIDImage caption, India's Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Vikram Zardosh welcomes the Prime Minister of BangladeshVarious kinds of discussion and criticism are going on in the social media about the matter of a state minister welcoming the head of the government of Bangladesh.Many have raised questions, earlier Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared at the airport to welcome Sheikh Hasina. What is the reason for his interruption? So the importance of Bangladesh has decreased to India?Others say that the head of government of India is not always present at the airport in person to greet or bid farewell to foreign guests.IMAGE SOURCE,MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS, INDIAImage caption, Narendra Modi welcomed Sheikh Hasina at the airport in 2017Protocols for welcoming guests on state visits vary from country to country.In Bangladesh, it is customary to greet foreign guests at the airport by a counterpart or equivalent official.According to the current custom, when a head of state or government comes to visit, he is welcomed at the airport by the president or prime minister of Bangladesh. And the foreign minister went to see him off.Former Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Touhid Hossain said, it is not a written custom or rule, but it is a custom that has been in practice for many years.But this practice is different in India.IMAGE SOURCE,GETTY IMAGESImage caption, State Minister Debashree Chowdhury welcomed Sheikh Hasina at the airport during her visit to India in 2019According to diplomatic analysts, as per Indian custom, the formalities of welcoming a head of state or government usually begin on the second day of the visit when the head of state or government is welcomed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.But when a foreign guest, be it a head of state or government, lands in India, he is welcomed at the airport by a minister of state.On the second day, the guest was welcomed with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Gandhi Memorial Pillar and a red carpet reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.However, it does not mean that the deviation does not occur.IMAGE SOURCE,GETTY IMAGESImage caption, Sheikh Hasina's red carpet reception in Delhi on Tuesday.Just as Sheikh Hasina was welcomed at the airport in 2017, some other world leaders were welcomed at the airport. Modi.Among them are former US President Barack Obama, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.Earlier, when Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited India in April 2017, the then Union Minister of State for Urban Development and musician Babul Supriya went to welcome her at the airport.But at the last moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself appeared at the airport to welcome Sheikh Hasina.Analysts say that was the exception.IMAGE SOURCE,GETTY IMAGESImage caption, Prime Minister Hasina handing over gifts to Prime Minister Modi.Then in 2019, when Sheikh Hasina visited India for the second time, she was welcomed at Sebar Airport by State Minister Debashree Chowdhury. Then Mr. Modi did not come to the airport.Analysts say that in special cases Mr. Modi broke the rules.It depends a lot on his personal relationship with that guest.On the other hand, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was welcomed at Rashtrapati Bhavan of India on Tuesday.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was given a formal guard of honor in the presence of Indian President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.IMAGE SOURCE,GETTY IMAGESImage caption,This was Sheikh Hasina's third visit to Delhi.The matter is being discussed on social media Facebook and Twitter since Monday afternoon.Mr. at the airport to greet Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in controversy. Many people are raising questions about Modi not coming, so has the importance of Bangladesh decreased to India?Journalists asked India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Katra about this at a press conference in Delhi on Tuesday based on the source of discussions on social media.Mr. Katra dismissed these controversies, saying, "I don't want to comment on what the opposition is saying in Bangladesh. But I want to say that we have given this tour a state status and it is a top-level tour.""And accordingly the highest protocol was given according to the status of the highest class tour. Everything that is supposed to be given protocol in a state visit was done. I should not say anything about the criticism of the opponents of Bangladesh," said Mr. CutHowever, those who are discussing the issue on social media have raised the question, is this a sign of Bangladesh's declining appeal to India?Former Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Touhid Hossain said that there was no deviation from India's custom in welcoming Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."As a result, it will not be understood whether there has been any deficiency in the importance of Bangladesh to India. Rather, it will be understood on the extent to which Bangladesh's agenda is being implemented in this visit."And that will have to wait until the end of the tour," said Mr. Hussain.Seven MoUs were signed between the two countries in Delhi on Tuesday. However, no agreement has been reached regarding the much-discussed Teesta river water sharing.However, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed hope in her joint statement that the agreement will be reached soon.Meanwhile, the issue is being discussed more among Bangladeshi users on social media.But Kakali Sengupta, professor of international relations at Jadavpur University in Kolkata, thinks that Bangladesh's importance to India cannot be judged by the reception of the airport."Even if the reception at the airport is assumed to be of symbolic or symbolic importance, it should be understood that Bangladesh's importance to India has not diminished. As per Indian custom, today (Mongalba) is given the highest honor," said Professor Sengupta.He was saying, "Just as India is important for Bangladesh, Bangladesh is also important for India. Just as this visit is important for the general election of Bangladesh, it is also important for India to have good relations with a neighbor like Bangladesh with which it has close political and economic relations."He does not consider social media discussions to be significant.In international relations, protocol is not only the formal reception of guests from abroad, but also diplomatic immunity.The 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations establishes good relations between two or more countries by welcoming guests from sovereign states.Besides, according to that convention, the guest can fulfill his diplomatic duties without any fear or pressure during the bilateral visit.