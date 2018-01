The reason the West is ahead is an accident of geography.



The coal deposits in Britain happened to be close to the surface and easy to access, which is why they were the first to have the Industrial Revolution. It then spread across to the rest of Europe.



Anatomically modern humans have been around for around 300 thousand years, the last few hundred years are nothing but the blink of an eye. And other animal species such as crocodiles have been around since 250 million years ago, and the jellyfish has been around since more than 700 million years ago.



There are little to no genetic differences between modern humans in different parts of the world. There were also large coal deposits in China, but they were deep underground and hard to access, thus China missed the first Industrial revolution. Imagine how different the world would have been but for a simple accident of geography.

