What Makes Indians 'Tick' !

Pakistan ne kiya warr...

Taqat k nashay me dhut Pakistan...

abb ki baar nishana bana kon? Jee haan ab ki baar bharat nahi, bulkeh Armenia par qabja karnay ki Pakistani sajish samnay aa gye..





There is no cure for their delusions, to them if a fight breaks out between Somalia and Kenya, they would make a up a story regarding that and say Pakistani troops are fighting for Somalia. They are just trying to build up a narrative in their nation's mind, "hindu khutray me hai", "muslim k saraay desh aik dossray ko support kartay hain, but hindus only have india". I feel sorry for indian muslims, if this continues a couple of generation down the road muslim lynchings would become a norm. They(indian muslims) better prep for the worst, because the future looks reasonably grim for them.