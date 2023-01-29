What led to the failure of project Azm?​

Muhammad Saftain Anjum
FULL MEMBER
- Mar 8, 2021
- 1,476
- -1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Project azm has failed and a new road map is there (NASTP)
I have several questions in my mind.
What we can learn from project Azm 's failure?
What not to repeat in NASTP?or
What not to do while building a base for weapons industry? Or even any other industry?
While i will blame over ambitious aims,overall economic situation of country for it's failure,what you guys think about it?
Write down some comprehensive note on it.
Thanks in advance.
I have several questions in my mind.
What we can learn from project Azm 's failure?
What not to repeat in NASTP?or
What not to do while building a base for weapons industry? Or even any other industry?
While i will blame over ambitious aims,overall economic situation of country for it's failure,what you guys think about it?
Write down some comprehensive note on it.
Thanks in advance.