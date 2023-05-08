What l know from the little l known about reality

Know God will never hear your prayers, never wipe your tears, never lighten your burden
Know all religions to be art
Know all art to be lies and delusion, without which the truth is fatal
Know no savior, no leader, no party, no slogan
Know that you don't know anything ( our best knowledge is informed ignorance )
Know life is essentially and ultimately meaningless, even when it's meaningful
Know there is no happy or sad ending, only an ending which puts everything to an end
Known that sleep is better wakefulness, death is better than sleep, and to have never been born is better than death
Know you will never know yourself
Know no historical progress
Know no teleology
Know no principle of sufficient reason
Know moral and aesthetic judgements to be fictional creation, untruths
Know all religions to be art
Know all art to be lies and delusion, without which the truth is fatal
Know no savior, no leader, no party, no slogan
Know that you don't know anything ( our best knowledge is informed ignorance )
Know life is essentially and ultimately meaningless, even when it's meaningful
Know there is no happy or sad ending, only an ending which puts everything to an end
Known that sleep is better wakefulness, death is better than sleep, and to have never been born is better than death
Know you will never know yourself
Know no historical progress
Know no teleology
Know no principle of sufficient reason
Know moral and aesthetic judgements to be fictional creation, untruths
Last edited: