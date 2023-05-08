What's new

What l know from the little l known about reality

Eskander

Eskander

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2022
335
-3
361
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Know God will never hear your prayers, never wipe your tears, never lighten your burden

Know all religions to be art

Know all art to be lies and delusion, without which the truth is fatal

Know no savior, no leader, no party, no slogan

Know that you don't know anything ( our best knowledge is informed ignorance )

Know life is essentially and ultimately meaningless, even when it's meaningful

Know there is no happy or sad ending, only an ending which puts everything to an end

Known that sleep is better wakefulness, death is better than sleep, and to have never been born is better than death

Know you will never know yourself

Know no historical progress

Know no teleology

Know no principle of sufficient reason

Know moral and aesthetic judgements to be fictional creation, untruths
 
Last edited:
AlKardai

AlKardai

FULL MEMBER
Mar 24, 2022
1,831
1
2,555
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Whilst you may be searching for a cause, broken over the rocks that will eventually erode,
I stand here, and proudly carry the burden of my life's load.

My God is forever with me, testing my writ
He shall communicate with me in times of need, in whichever way he sees fit.

My job is to seek his guidance where necessary and to protect the honour of his message upon this world
This world so dastardly, where a flag of Islam and justice should be unfurled.

Do not let Allah's silence discourage, you my friend
For he is there, for those with broken hearts whom he shall mend

And turning back to his cause is held within us all,
So it is our duty to bear the trials of this world and stand tall.

@villageidiot

Anything else to say, to this poor soul?
 
Last edited:
Mirzali Khan

Mirzali Khan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
4,390
-3
5,837
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Eskander said:
Know God will never hear your prayers, never wipe your tears, never lighten your burden

Know all religions to be art

Know all art to be lies and delusion, without which the truth is fatal

Know no savior, no leader, no party, no slogan

Know that you don't know anything ( our best knowledge is informed ignorance )

Know life is essentially and ultimately meaningless, even when it's meaningful

Know there is no happy or sad ending, only an ending which puts everything to an end

Known that sleep is better wakefulness, death is better than sleep, and to have never been born is better than death

Know you will never know yourself

Know no historical progress

Know no teleology

Know no principle of sufficient reason

Know moral and aesthetic judgements to be fictional creation, untruths
Click to expand...

Nihilism
 
Eskander

Eskander

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2022
335
-3
361
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mirzali Khan said:
Nihilism
Click to expand...
More like Pessimism but you include that

It's nothing new but most Pakistanis are Muslims. They never get to see the dark side. Even at their worst, they are full of optimism and never fail to find life meaningful. But I don't envy them
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Signalian
Inside the Red Zone: Truth about lies
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
81
Views
3K
Dreamer.
Dreamer.
A.P. Richelieu
  • Article
When did the number of Jews murdered by the Nazis become well known at 6 million?
8 9 10 11 12 13
Replies
187
Views
6K
A.P. Richelieu
A.P. Richelieu
beijingwalker
America needs to 'wake up' to the threats it faces from China, they have 'no respect for us': Robert O'Brien
Replies
8
Views
350
etylo
E
B
Four University of Idaho students were slain in their beds while they slept: What we know
Replies
0
Views
521
Beast
B
khansaheeb
What’s behind rising violent crimes in the U.S., and how they can be reduced
Replies
8
Views
544
Eskander
Eskander

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom