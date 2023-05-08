What l know from the little l known about reality

Know God will never hear your prayers, never wipe your tears, never lighten your burden



Know all religions to be art



Know all art to be lies and delusion, without which the truth is fatal



Know no savior, no leader, no party, no slogan



Know that you don't know anything ( our best knowledge is informed ignorance )



Know life is essentially and ultimately meaningless, even when it's meaningful



Know there is no happy or sad ending, only an ending which puts everything to an end



Known that sleep is better wakefulness, death is better than sleep, and to have never been born is better than death



Know you will never know yourself



Know no historical progress



Know no teleology



Know no principle of sufficient reason



Know moral and aesthetic judgements to be fictional creation, untruths