What kind of rentry vehicle is used in shaheen 2&3 missiles. It just uses PSAC or can it maneuver in terminal phase which would suggest an marv.

The info available presents some confusion on rentry vehicle of shaheen 2&3.
This re-entry vehicle is unlike that of the Shaheen I in that it has four moving delta control fins at the rear and small solid/liquid-propellant side thrust motors, which are used to orient the re-entry vehicle after the booster stage is depleted or before re-entry to improve accuracy by providing stabilization during the terminal phase. This can also be used to fly evasive manoeuvres, making it problematic for existing anti-ballistic missile (ABM) systems to successfully intercept the missile. The Shaheen II warhead may change its trajectory several times during re-entry and during the terminal phase, effectively preventing ABM radar systems from pre-calculating intercept points. The re-entry vehicle is also stated to utilise a GPS satellite guidance system to provide updates on its position, further improving its accuracy and reducing the CEP.
I am just confused whether it is PSAC or marv. I know we don't have marvs but this just very confusing.
I found the above info in various articles.
Source wikipedia
Re-entry vehicleThe re-entry vehicle carried by the Shaheen-II missile has a mass of 700–1250 kg, which includes the mass of a nuclear warhead and a terminal guidance system.[9]
