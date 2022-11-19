What's new

what kind of machine is this ? and where to buy from ? need help

Ra's al Ghul

Oct 7, 2016
hi brothers , can anyone tell me what kind of machine is this and where can i buy from ? can any Pakistani or indian brother tell me about it ?
its kind of hand made machine to make diapers at home , looks cheap but it can done the job i need .
i need this for medical purpose at my home , and i cant tell you the reason.
so dont laugh at me.

if someone knows, share with me the full details, i want to buy it . even if i have to buy it from india or china .

thanks in advance.

 

