Big sheep or perhaps baby camel. In my opinion it is a baby camel. I don't know how this is appetizing to you. When my father was in airforce in the 70's, Saudi cadets were having parties like this in Karachi airbase. My father was responsible for training their cadets. He once joined them for a feast, but immediately got pissed off when they started picking off meat and throwing it at him.



In Arab culture, this is a sign of respect. My father was pissed off and said 'Why the **** are you throwing meat at me? Am I a dog?'. Out of 60 Saudi cadets, my father only respected 6 or 7 of them because they were professionals. The rest were arrogant, and ended up getting beaten with leather straps on the hot/summer Karachi airbase tarmac by special forces for disrespecting a Pakistani CO.



One of the Saudis climbed a water tower and threatened that he would jump if he was not sent back. He ended up jumping and breaking his legs. After the incident, a liaison officer was brought in. Some big African guy named Farooq, that would let the Saudi cadets know when they are crossing the line again in terms of discipline. So whenever PAF personnel had an issue with the Saudi cadets, they would immediately inform Farooq, and he would take care of it.

Click to expand...