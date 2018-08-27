What kind of an event can Topple PPP in Sindh

Steeles Mills

stuck ,

6,000 Rupees

illegal money

daily

876 Million Dollar per year





Which , government with in government is collecting this Tax??? Does anyone have any paper trail of where the money goes ???



Is the Federal Government getting 100% Money deposited to their account so they can fix the water / sewerage system in Karachi

According to a resident of North Karachi, Zain Ali, they have been informing the KWSB about the shortage of water at their mosque for the past three days but no one from the water board has paid them any heed. “We are being forced to purchase a water bowser for Rs10,000 ,” he lamented, adding that if they did not purchase the water, then residents of the area would not be able to perform ablutions and offer Eid prayers today.​





Example: If Provincial Government has collected 876 Million dollars each year , that means they should have 4.3 Billion US Dollar collected in 5 years ??? Wow that is enough money to make a WATER DAM project​