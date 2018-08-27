What kind of an event can Topple PPP in Sindh

Considering the nature of the group , they will certainly lay hindrance in path of Karachi's development and continue to interfere with plans to end the Quota Hiring system imposed in Sindh since 70's Stuff like hiring in Government jobs based on your ethnic connection to Sindh etc is none sense as it kills Merit It is time that we moved away from such actions and have full merit system for all Job and have central hiring authority for Job hiring based on merit system I think in recent days , we have seen Law's hand slowly reaching Zardari's neck and his sister have been caught in cases related to corruption charges and traces of illegal money laundering Even with capture of the Head of snake and his sister , there will be ample tanticles still left over from the demon Realistically look at the Damage PPP and their quota System has cost Pakistan a) Steeles Mills is in Karachi / Sindh , rotting away b) PIA of course Karachi was a center hub for international flights again a company suffering c) The Metro Projects in Sindh are stuck , Local train service already stopped d) There is Water Mafia now charges 6,000 Rupees for water Tanker water which should have been provided free to Pakistanis , they collect 6,000 Rupees and it is money not going to government. This Money is literally illegal money being collected from citizens e) The Sea front , gardens are laid to waste land so property can be sold for construction f) Waste treatment plant is shut down 50,000 x Rupees 6,000 = 300,000,000 Million Rupee Or 2.4 Million Dollars are being collected daily It's per day people per day !!! 876 Million Dollar per year Which , government with in government is collecting this Tax??? Does anyone have any paper trail of where the money goes ??? Is the Federal Government getting 100% Money deposited to their account so they can fix the water / sewerage system in Karachi https://tribune.com.pk/story/1444672/karachiites-yet-get-water-tankers-official-rates/ According to a resident of North Karachi, Zain Ali, they have been informing the KWSB about the shortage of water at their mosque for the past three days but no one from the water board has paid them any heed. “We are being forced to purchase a water bowser for Rs10,000,” he lamented, adding that if they did not purchase the water, then residents of the area would not be able to perform ablutions and offer Eid prayers today. Example: If Provincial Government has collected 876 Million dollars each year , that means they should have 4.3 Billion US Dollar collected in 5 years ??? Wow that is enough money to make a WATER DAM project This amount need to be disclosed which account has this money so the money can be used to fix the water system Who has this money trail ? KWSB OR WAPDA OR PROVINCIAL MINISTER OR PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT ? May be the Tanker Association keeps receipts and money collection record? Where is the Proof , money was transferred to Federal Government ?