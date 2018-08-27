/ Register

What kind of an event can Topple PPP in Sindh

Discussion in 'Pakistan Economy' started by AZADPAKISTAN2009, Aug 27, 2018 at 12:27 AM.

  Aug 27, 2018 at 12:27 AM #1
    AZADPAKISTAN2009

    AZADPAKISTAN2009 ELITE MEMBER

    Considering the nature of the group , they will certainly lay hindrance in path of Karachi's development and continue to interfere with plans to end the Quota Hiring system imposed in Sindh since 70's

    Stuff like hiring in Government jobs based on your ethnic connection to Sindh etc is none sense as it kills Merit

    It is time that we moved away from such actions and have full merit system for all Job and have central hiring authority for Job hiring based on merit system

    I think in recent days , we have seen Law's hand slowly reaching Zardari's neck and his sister have been caught in cases related to corruption charges and traces of illegal money laundering

    Even with capture of the Head of snake and his sister , there will be ample tanticles still left over from the demon

    Realistically look at the Damage PPP and their quota System has cost Pakistan

    a) Steeles Mills is in Karachi / Sindh , rotting away

    b) PIA of course Karachi was a center hub for international flights again a company suffering

    c) The Metro Projects in Sindh are stuck , Local train service already stopped

    d) There is Water Mafia now charges 6,000 Rupees for water Tanker water which should have been provided free to Pakistanis , they collect 6,000 Rupees and it is money not going to government. This Money is literally illegal money being collected from citizens

    e) The Sea front , gardens are laid to waste land so property can be sold for construction

    f) Waste treatment plant is shut down


    [​IMG]

    50,000 x Rupees 6,000 = 300,000,000 Million Rupee

    Or
    :big_boss: 2.4 Million Dollars are being collected daily


    It's per day people per day !!!


    876 Million Dollar per year


    Which , government with in government is collecting this Tax??? Does anyone have any paper trail of where the money goes ???

    Is the Federal Government getting 100% Money deposited to their account so they can fix the water / sewerage system in Karachi
    https://tribune.com.pk/story/1444672/karachiites-yet-get-water-tankers-official-rates/

    According to a resident of North Karachi, Zain Ali, they have been informing the KWSB about the shortage of water at their mosque for the past three days but no one from the water board has paid them any heed. “We are being forced to purchase a water bowser for Rs10,000,” he lamented, adding that if they did not purchase the water, then residents of the area would not be able to perform ablutions and offer Eid prayers today.



    Example: If Provincial Government has collected 876 Million dollars each year , that means they should have 4.3 Billion US Dollar collected in 5 years ??? Wow that is enough money to make a WATER DAM project​


    This amount need to be disclosed which account has this money so the money can be used to fix the water system



    Who has this money trail ?
    KWSB OR WAPDA OR PROVINCIAL MINISTER OR PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT ?
    May be the Tanker Association keeps receipts and money collection record?

    Where is the Proof , money was transferred to Federal Government ?​
     
    Last edited: Aug 27, 2018 at 1:02 AM
  Aug 27, 2018 at 12:28 AM #2
    Hiraa

    Hiraa FULL MEMBER

    Prove their corruption in supreme court.Arrest and put them in jail.
     
  Aug 27, 2018 at 12:28 AM #3
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    Education
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  Aug 27, 2018 at 12:33 AM #4
    WaLeEdK2

    WaLeEdK2 SENIOR MEMBER

    maybe start campaigning in sindh more often. major parties hardly pay attention to it other than PPP. And if others do, it is only in Karachi.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Aug 27, 2018 at 1:08 AM #5
    AZADPAKISTAN2009

    AZADPAKISTAN2009 ELITE MEMBER

    Well quite a simple issue @ Supreme court level

    Argument #1: The Tanker system was introduced for temporary period till new pipelines were fully installed and in place to commence fresh water supply to city

    • Provincial Ministers
    • Water board representatives
    • Water company executives can be held liable for Gross negligence and damage to Pakistan

    Argument #2 : Enormous amount of money is being collected (50,000 Trips ~ 4.3 Billion USD in 365 days ) yet there is no paper record or it is not disclosed if the collected money is being used to install new Pipelines

    Argument #3 : Amount of 4.3 Billion Dollar is so huge that Gross Negligence charges can be applied at Provincial Level , it's not like 100 dollar is missing


    Government of Pakistan took Loan from IMF for 2-3 Billion , and here we have 4.3 Billion going missing inside the larges city of Pakistan


    Well instead of going to IMF all you have to do is track money from this Tanker Mafia and you can get money recovered to make a DAM or at least fix the water pipelines



    Benefits of recovering 4.3 Billion Dollar: :big_boss: This is beings stolen in broad day light people
    All this Money in 1 year !!! Going to Tanker MAFIA
    • 50 Million can be given for city Cleaning and management
    • 50 Million for Parks and Sports ground improvements
    • 200 Million can be spent to revive Steeles Mills
    • 1 Billion can go towards Desalination plant in Karachi
    • 1 Billion can be spent to install new Water pipelines
    • 2 Billion can go towards Karachi Metro Project (Bus or Train)
     
    Last edited: Aug 27, 2018 at 1:26 AM
  Aug 27, 2018 at 1:36 AM #6
    HttpError

    HttpError SENIOR MEMBER

    I think the people of Sindh really deserve these corrupt bunch of people as they have kept voting for them since last 3 decades. So now they shouldn't really complain as this is what they have chosen, so they shall ripe what they have sown.
     
  Aug 27, 2018 at 2:04 AM #7
    BATMAN

    BATMAN ELITE MEMBER

    PTI was never serious about Sindh. They did no efforts in Sindh!
    Sindh is gifted to Zardari for reasons unknown.
     
