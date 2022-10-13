What's new

What kind of a father is Joe. See what his daughter got to say.

DF41

DF41

FULL MEMBER
Mar 20, 2022
707
-14
1,012
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
But that ban lifted

The earlier ban was because I posted Joe nekkid son sniffing some kind of white powder. That ban from Facebook was almost immediately done. Geriatric Joe very up tight . And NED got poodles and their so-called truthseekers everywhere giving anything but the truth.

Best I do not post that Joe precious son again as that got me banned the last time.

And all over twitter and around the world, Geriatic Joe trying to shut down all postings of his darling son smoking crack and being nekkid.

What kind of a father is Joe. See what his daughter got to say.

Americans proud of that Geriatric Monster Incestuous Pedo masquerading as President and determined to drag the whole world into nuclear holocast in support of Nazi ridden regime in Ukraine?

005Screenshot 2022-10-13 221845.png
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Muhammed45
Joe Biden's money used to pay for prostitutes – media
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
Sharma Ji
Sharma Ji
beijingwalker
Joe Biden says he told Chinese President Xi Jinping it is 'never a good bet to bet against American people'
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
Iñigo
I
ghazi52
Biden says he'll soon outline his administration's plans to make high-quality masks free to Americans
Replies
10
Views
719
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Vanguard One
  • Poll
"No Daughter...": Father Of Delhi Woman Who Was Raped And Paraded
Replies
1
Views
542
flameboard
F
H
Biden says Texas' anti-abortion law is 'almost un-American' and 'sort of creates a vigilante system'
Replies
1
Views
392
rishav
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom