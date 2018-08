Now That Khan Is Well On His Way To Become PM.There Are Several Things He Can Do ToStimulate The Economy Immediately1.The Auction For DTH License Has Been Completed And The Stay Order Has Been Vacated By Supreme Court.Khan Should Immediately Award Those Licenses And Start DTH Rollout.This Is Somwhere About $150 Million Investment2.Out Of Court Settlement With TCC.Reconciling With TCC Means Largest FDI In The History of Pakistan In Reko Diq And Keep Getting Guided By Foolish Pride Would Mean A Potential Lawsuit Of $11 Billion.This Is The Last Thing We Can Afford.3.CNPC and Multiple Other Chinese Investors Have Offered Investment To The Tune of Billions of Dollars In Refineries and Petrochemical Complexes.CNPC Is Completely Ready All It Needs Is Sufficient Land On The Coast Of Sindh or Balochistan.Khan Should Arrange For This Land Immediately.4.Japanese and Korean Investors Want To Invest In Gwadar.This Is B'Coz They Need Access To Oil,Gas and Rare Earths From Central Asia.They Are Very Much Willing To Offer Investments Worth Billions In Gwadar And Also Because Of New US Sanctions On Iran Their Attention Has Gone From Chabahar To Gwadar Also If We Play Our Cards Right US Companies Will Definitely Desire To Invest Here.Khan Should Open Up CPEC To Other Countries As Well5.As Part of It's Latent Hatred Against Pashtuns In General and PTI In Particular N-League Did Not Issue NOCs Thereby Jeopardizing $100 Million Investment in Oil and Gas Exploration By Hycarbex.Khan Should Immediately Grant NOC To Hycarbex And Other Oil and Gas Companies Denied NOCs.6.Khan Should Also Start Issuing Licenses For Mineral Exploration In Las Bela 40 Other Locations In Chagai Waziristan Mohmand Bajaur Malakand and Kohistan As Well As Jhang and Faisalabad And Kasur.These Are High Potential Areas In Copper Gold and Rare Earths7.Also Owing To Bureaucratic Delays Many Projects Chinese Wish To Invest In Have Gotten Delayed.Khan Should Fast Track Them8.CNG Sector Has Negotiated Import of LNG At Lower Rates But N League Did Not Give The Clearance.Khan Should Do This Immediately Since It Will Lead To Oil Savings.9.Geographical Indication and National Energy Conservation Bills Should Also Be Passed Immediately.They Are Already Prepared.10.Audi Was Not Given Greenfield License Under Auto Policy and This Deprived Pakistan From Billions $ Investment and Thousands Of Jobs.Khan Should Give Them This License ImmediatelyWhat Do Think??????? @Saif al-Arab @HannibalBarca @Ahmad Sajjad Paracha @Clutch @Areesh @Zibago @Reichsmarschall @Talwar e Pakistan @ThanatosI @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox @waz @hussain0216 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Azadkashmir