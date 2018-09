What it's like inside the internment camps China uses to oppress its Muslim minority, according to people who've been there

New details have emerged of the re-education camps in which China has been accused of imprisoning up to 1 million Uighurs, a majority-Muslim ethnic minority, in the country's western region of Xinjiang Political prisoners in those camps are both physically and mentally tortured, two eyewitnesses of the camp told BBC Newsnight in a documentary aired on Thursday night One, named Azat, had been in a detention centre to visit a detainee, while the other, named Omir, had been imprisoned in one of the camps. Both are Uighurs, and have since fled Xinjiang, the BBC said. The broadcaster did not disclose Azat or Omir's current locations because they feared retribution from the Chinese government.Omir, who was detained in Karamay, north Xinjiang, described being shackled to a chair, deprived of sleep, and beaten by police in his camp.He told the BBC:"They have a chair called the 'tiger.' My ankles were shackled, my hands locked to the chair. I couldn't move. They wouldn't let me sleep. They also hung me up for hours, and they beat me."They had thick wooden and rubber batons, whips made from twisted wire, needles to pierce the skin, pliers for pulling out your nails."All these tools were displayed on the table in front of me, ready for use at any time. You could hear other people screaming as well."Omir describes being tortured by Chinese police at an internment camp in Karamay, Xinjiang. BBC NewsnightOmir added that he was later moved to another internment camp, where he was forced to share a small room with 45 other people. They took turns sleeping because there was so little space, he told the BBC.He said he ended up in a camp after police accused him of aiding Islamic extremists — an allegation he has denied.China justifies its surveillance and crackdown in Xinjiang as preventing terrorism, and has repeatedly accused militant Uighurs of starting terrorist attacks across the country since at least the mid-1990s Omir's account squares with previous reporting on the camps, such as that by Simon Denyer of The Washington Post published this May. Kayrat Samarkand, another Uighur who had been imprisoned in a re-education camp, also described being strapped in the "tiger chair" and being waterboarded if he disobeyed orders.