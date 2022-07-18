What is your wifes biggest complaint against you?

My wife only has one complaint against me and that is I don't talk to her much even though I talk to her quite a bit. She wants me to talk to her all the time.



I tell her her that's how I am but she says when you have people over in the men's living room i can hear you talk talk and talk but when it comes to me you say what is there to talk about and you only talk for a little bit and that's it.



When I'm in my bedroom that's one of my best free time where I go on my phone, read forums, listen to music, maybe watch a movie, etc... and what can I talk to a person I spend the whole night with every night.



Damn women they are never satisfied.