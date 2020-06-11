What is wrong with PAF

Air Chief, addressing the students and faculty at Jinnah Auditorium, National University of Science & Technology, Islamabad.

PAF PRESS RELEASE PAF IS STRIVING TO MAKE COUNTRY’S DEFENCE INVINCIBLE : AIR CHIEF 24 OCTOBER, 2020: “PAF is ever ready for a befitting response to any misadventure by the enemy and is striving to make country’s defence invincible”, said the Air Chief, while addressing the students and faculty at Jinnah Auditorium, National University of Science & Technology, Islamabad. On his arrival, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was received by Rector NUST Lieutenant General Naweed Zaman, (Retd).The Air Chief in his address, said that Pakistan was facing enormous challenges in the wake of 5th generation/ hybrid warfare, launched by the enemy with the evil designs. He emphasized the need to invest in technology and indigenization in order to achieve self-reliance in every field, particularly defence. He urged upon the students to pursue their goals with focus and play a pivotal role in making Pakistan a progressive country. He also appreciated NUST’s contributions in spearheading scientific and technological advancements, which are imperative for the country’s progress. A large number of students and faculty members attended the event. The address was followed by a comprehensive question & answer session.why such interactions with public and students are not recorded and shared on youtube for the wider audience?Don't you want your ideas to reach all the people of Pakistan?Only thing shared by PAF YouTube channel is audio less videoSame is the case for Army chief.This is not nice.It was very nice to see outgoing navy chief address being recorded and shared with the public.