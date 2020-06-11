What's new

What is wrong with PAF

truthfollower

truthfollower

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2019
938
-4
822
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Air Chief, addressing the students and faculty at Jinnah Auditorium, National University of Science & Technology, Islamabad.
PAF PRESS RELEASE PAF IS STRIVING TO MAKE COUNTRY’S DEFENCE INVINCIBLE : AIR CHIEF 24 OCTOBER, 2020: “PAF is ever ready for a befitting response to any misadventure by the enemy and is striving to make country’s defence invincible”, said the Air Chief, while addressing the students and faculty at Jinnah Auditorium, National University of Science & Technology, Islamabad. On his arrival, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was received by Rector NUST Lieutenant General Naweed Zaman, (Retd).
The Air Chief in his address, said that Pakistan was facing enormous challenges in the wake of 5th generation/ hybrid warfare, launched by the enemy with the evil designs. He emphasized the need to invest in technology and indigenization in order to achieve self-reliance in every field, particularly defence. He urged upon the students to pursue their goals with focus and play a pivotal role in making Pakistan a progressive country. He also appreciated NUST’s contributions in spearheading scientific and technological advancements, which are imperative for the country’s progress. A large number of students and faculty members attended the event. The address was followed by a comprehensive question & answer session.


why such interactions with public and students are not recorded and shared on youtube for the wider audience?
Don't you want your ideas to reach all the people of Pakistan?
Only thing shared by PAF YouTube channel is audio less video
Same is the case for Army chief.
This is not nice. :(
It was very nice to see outgoing navy chief address being recorded and shared with the public.
 
RoadRunner401

RoadRunner401

SENIOR MEMBER
May 28, 2015
2,948
0
2,936
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Indians working for google edit Anti India stuff off the internet, Indian newspaper's policy not to print crime news so The country doesn't look bad in the eyes of the world and here we have Pakistani Mods allowing Anti Pakistan Threads Over and Over and Over again by the same Extremist Posters. I guess Image of the Country isn't important to PDF MODS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!


My replies to Indians are deleted " Off topic", But Indian, Hindu extremist is allowed to spread Propaganda against Pakistan, wow what a great moderation taking place here!


Oh my bad, I said something bad about India it will hurt the same Mod who keeps deleting My post, apparently he or she has enough time to edit my posts, but not enough time to delete Anti Pakistan posts.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

airomerix
PAF Air bases - What adversary knows
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
16K
Blacklight
Blacklight
Pak-Canuck
PAF AND IAF 4th gen Aircraft Losses, shocking comparison
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
131
Views
9K
aliyusuf
aliyusuf
Philip the Arab
What is the maximum amount of JF-17s that can be built per year?
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
Humble Analyst
Humble Analyst
Fighting Falcon 01
Why Pakistan Airforce needs to make its own medium weight fighter
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
80
Views
5K
Materialistic
Materialistic
H
Fake news screenshot about 'missing F-16' posing as Dawn.com surfaces on social media
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
4K
tarrar
tarrar

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top