So i came across this video or a report , we all know that Americans are very sensitive towards their guns as keeping them armed is their constitutional rights, and than there is NRA which lobby's and pay Millions of dollars to keep those Gun laws easy so people can buy and they make profit, but What I was unable to understand that why these People are openly talking about Rebellion and civil war over some extra regulations on Guns ? I means why these people are so paranoid and dramatic like everyone is coming for their guns than their homes and than children etc ?One Automatic Gun in wrong hand can cause massive damage and innocent people loose their lives over it , if some regulations can reduce the level of threat and amount of such attacks that what is wrong in it ? for protection you can keep a piston or even a semi Automatic gun but you have to dress like COD player with tons of Guns and Ammo and literally march outside a Government build to protest and intimidate the legislators ?Honestly speaking it is kinda scary to watch and heard these people openly talking like that and Armed to the teeth, with training from Ex Military men and making Armed Militia's all over, one small group can loose its mind and all hell break loose . @PakFactor Your thoughts guys