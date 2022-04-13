What is this?

What's new

Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

Jul 20, 2009
Pakistan
Saudi Arabia
LegionnairE said:
So it's real? this is Pakistan?
Yes this is real and this is Pakistan.

One girl who used to post provocative videos on TikTok,
launched a campaign to "meet" her fans ...
and invited a bit too many of them at the same time.

The case was launched and people were arrested, the girl first claimed no knowledge,
then she claimed harassment, eventually when the arrested guys showed messages
inviting them to come and have fun, was when the girl changed her stance and eventually
accepted her mistake.
 
