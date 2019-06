If PTV is run through our donations, why does it even show advertisements bullcrap?



I don't know why no one in the whole country has an issue with the forced robbing of our money and it's not insignificant. I would rather pay 35rs to a poor deserving person. Multiply that 35rs with 22 crore population and the result is a gigantic sum of money every month.



And what we have? A shitty channel that is obviously feeding the pockets of haramis. All the money it generates through bills is enough to make it run without ads but that's still not enough. It gets private ads, it gets government ads, it gets premium right to coverage of important national broadcasts. And PTV is still a crap channel with no audience. Why not just shut it down and use the taxpayers money on something useful for fucking once? Like building a new university or hospital? This country needs a ton of them.



This bullshit charge is a proof of why Pakistan is a craphole. There's absolutely no worries about eating taxpayers money and the taxpayers either are dumb enough to understand their importance or okay with the corruption.



Can the government collect 1rs from everyone in their bills and send it to me every month? Clearly, nobody gives a crap about 35rs so what's 1rps for me, right?

