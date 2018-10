What is this Myth of Sending money in Dollar vs Rupee? to Pakistan.



I have heard many folks claim when you send case thru small money exchangers your cash is converted to Rupee and that is transferred and not actual Dollar currency



I have heard many people claim that if you send money to Pakistan send it as a Dollar currency so it builds the Dollar reserve in Pakistan vs Pakistani Rupee



Any good articles to read about this analysis Dollar vs Rupee?



What prevents Pakistan to not maintain it's currency reserves in a particular currency ?



Is it tied to Trade deficit ?



US routinely minipulates the world markets , for it's paper asset "Dollar" printer paper

and Oil

Click to expand...