What is the wisdom from this manner???

What is the wisdom of cattle slaughtered in the Islamic manner?

This great article about what commanded by the Holy Prophet, peace be upon him, and what is newly revealed science.

We all know that the Holy Prophet by the prayers of God and peace was slaughtered cattle such as cows, goats, camels and sheep, in a specific way is that it does not cut the animal's head in full, but leave part is pending, and wait until he has finished this animal all his blood and then be ready for cooking and eating.

We wondered if the mystery of this method, we find the answers reflected a clear research revealed in modern medicine. Has been shown that the animal was slaughtered in this way be free of bacteria and microbes, and be safer to eat. Scientists assert today that the animal when separated his head from his body fully and suddenly, this process does not allow only limited to the amount of blood outside the body out, and keep the amount of blood inside.

But what is the damage this blood? The scientists found Pachtbarathm that blood is the best environment for the growth of germs, and when this blood is present in the body of the animal was slaughtered, it leads to the accumulation of bacteria and their reproduction is not be removed even after cooking, because the heat of the fire used for cooking may not enter all the molecules of cooked meat, may still remain a part of it raw and here lies the danger. Therefore, Islam has addressed any possibility of exposure to these germs.

Some atheists have objected to the way Muslims slaughter animals in that they are causing in the torture of these animals and leave them in pain, and it must be separated by a full head from the body of the animal. But the scientific fact that the pain when the animal was slaughtered not continue for more than a few seconds, because all the organs of the body are engaged in supplying the brain with blood.

Nerves containing blood receive commands from the brain by providing it with blood due to lack of blood when slaughtering the animal, and start the body's muscles spasm and reactions through which blood flows through the blood vessels towards the heart, and then draw the heart of this blood into the brain, but it will emerge out of the body of the animal because it is slaughtered .

This process lead to the withdrawal of large amounts of blood, and without a little pain. This means that Islam is merciful even animals! But perhaps the most beautiful thing I read recently that the animal when slaughtered and said: In the name of God and God is great, it is also completely free of any germs!!!

God and that Islam is keen on us and on our health, is keen we are on this great religion? God says the prophet peace be upon him: ((128) There has certainly come to you a Messenger from among yourselves. Grievous to him is what you suffer; [he is] concerned over you and to the believers is kind and merciful.) [Sura of Repentance].
 
The application of this method for better health


The animal should be slaughtered with a sharp object (knife)

The animal has to be slaughtered with a sharp object (knife) and in a fast way so that the pain of slaughter is minimised.



Blood should be drained

The blood has to be drained completely before the head is removed. The purpose is to drain out most of the blood, which would otherwise serve as a good culture medium for micro organisms. Hence, for this purpose, the spinal cord must not be cut, otherwise the nerve fibers to the heart would be damaged during the process causing cardiac arrest, resulting in stagnation of the blood in the blood vessels.

&#x202b;
 
Blood is a good medium for germs and bacteria

Blood is a good medium for germs, bacteria, toxins, etc. Therefore the Muslim way of slaughtering is more hygienic as most of the blood containing germs, bacteria, toxins, etc. that are the cause of several diseases are eliminated

Meat remains fresh for a longer time

Meat slaughtered by Islamic way remains fresh for a longer time due to deficiency of blood in the meat as compared to other methods of slaughtering.
 
Incorrect.

The blood in a healthy animal is sterile at the time of slaughter, no matter how it is done. The rate of bacterial growth after slaughter is directly related to the use of that wonderful invention called "refrigeration", which some may have heard of, and even used.
 
In every religion, there are attempts to retrofit a scientific justification to that religion's customs, whatever they might be. Nothing new in the religious attempting lame justifications of their practices.
 
The issue here
Clarification and explanation of all people

Exact Match
Between Islamic Sharia law in all fields
And between science and medical discoveries
To preserve human life

This is the real thing
As a result of medical discoveries
Day after day
Suitable for every time and place

This is God's mercy


see here

Al Shaddad Bin Aous has quoted this tradition of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) "God calls for mercy in everything, so be merciful when you kill and when you slaughter, sharpen your blade to relieve its pain".

Many allegations have been made that Islamic slaughter is not humane to animals. However, Professor Schultz and his colleague Dr. Hazim of the Hanover University, Germany, proved through an experiment, using an electroencephalograph (EEG) and electrocardiogram (ECG) that * Islamic slaughter is THE humane method of slaughter * and captive bolt stunning, practiced by the Western method, causes severe pain to the animal.

The results surprised many.

Experimental Details:

1. Several electrodes were surgically implanted at various points of the skull of all animals, touching the surface of the brain.


2. The animals were allowed to recover for several weeks.
3. Some animals were slaughtered by making a swift, deep incision with a sharp knife on the neck cutting the jugular veins and carotid Arteries of both sides; as also the trachea and oesophagus Halal Method.
4. Some animals were stunned using a captive bolt pistol humane slaughter by the western method.
5. During the experiment, EEG and ECG were recorded on all animals to record the condition of the brain and heart during the course of slaughter and stunning.

Results and Discussion:

I - Halal Method

1. The first three seconds from the time of Islamic slaughter as recorded on the EEG did not show any change from the graph before slaughter, thus indicating that the animal did not feel any pain during or immediately after the incision.
2. For the following 3 seconds, the EEG recorded a condition of deep sleep - unconsciousness. This is due to a large quantity of blood gushing out from the body.
3. After the above mentioned 6 seconds, the EEG recorded zero level, showing no feeling of pain at all.
4. As the brain message (EEG) dropped to zero level, the heart was still pounding and the body convulsing vigorously (a reflex action of the spinal cord) driving maximum blood from the body: resulting in hygienic meat for the consumer.

II - Western method by C.B.P. Stunning
1. The animals were apparently unconscious soon after stunning.
2. EEG showed severe pain immediately after stunning.
3. The hearts of the animal stunned by C.B.P. stopped beating earlier as compared to those of the animals slaughtered according to the Halal method resulting in the retention of more blood in the meat. This in turn is unhygienic for the consumer.

islamic method of slaughtering animals - YouTube
 
Application of laws and Halal and Haram in Islamic law

In the Holy Qur'an


1. O Prophet! Why do you ban (for yourself) that which Allah has made lawful to you, seeking to please your wives? And Allah is Oft-Forgiving, Most Merciful.

96. Lawful to you is (the pursuit of) water-game and its use for food - for the benefit of yourselves and those who travel, but forbidden is (the pursuit of) land-game as long as you are in a state of Ihram (for Hajj or 'Umrah). And fear Allah to Whom you shall be gathered back.

Frogs: it is not permissible to eat
That the Prophet peace be upon him forbade five: "Ant and Bee, Frog and Shrike and Hoopoe" 0


Through it
We find
God sets us in the Holy Qur'an

The Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him in the Hadith

The foods we should eat

Halal clear
Fish meat - beef - strings - sheep - and so

Haram foods ) clear
Pork - - claws

Therefore
Any objection here is not right at all



&#x202b;

See What's in your tummy O eat pork

you will feel nauseous
and pork are the sanctity of God in Islamic law, and Prophet Muhammad spoke of that from 1433 years
to see pork cola after placing him
 
Respected member
This explanation in the form of a question and answer



Q: Science tells us that whatever one eats has an effect on ones behaviour. Why does then Islam allow Muslims to eat non-vegetarian food, since eating of animals could make a person violent?

A: 1. Only eating of herbivorous animals is allowed by Islam. I agree that, what a person eats has an effect on his behaviour. This is one of the reasons why Islam prohibits the eating of carnivorous animals like lions, tigers, leopards, etc. who are violent and ferocious. The consumption of the meat of such animals would probably make a person violent and ferocious. Islam only allows the eating of herbivorous animals like goats, cattle, sheep, etc. that are peaceful and docile. We Muslims eat peaceful and docile animals because we are peace loving and non-violent people.
2. The Quran says Prophet prohibits what is bad

The Quran says: The Prophet commands them what is just and prohibits what is evil. He allows them as lawful what is good (and pure) and prohibits them what is bad (and impure), [Al-Araf 7: 157]

So take what the Messenger assigns to you and deny yourselves that which he withholds from you. [Al-Hashr 59: 7]

For a Muslim, the Prophets statement is sufficient to convince him that Allah does not wish humans to eat some kinds of meat while allowing some other kinds.
3. Hadith prohibiting eating of carnivorous animals

According to various authentic Ahaadith narrated in Sahih Bukhari and Sahih Muslim including hadith narrated by Ibn Abbas in Sahih Muslim, Book of hunting and slaughter, Hadith No. 4752 and Sunan Ibn-i-Majah chapter 13 Hadith no. 3232 to 3234, the Holy Prophet (Pbuh) prohibited the eating of:

(I) Wild animals with canine teeth, i.e. meat eating carnivorous animals. These are animals belonging to the cat families such as lions, tigers, cats, dogs, wolfs, hyenas, etc.

(Ii) Certain rodents like mice, rats, rabbits with claws, etc.

(Iii) Certain reptiles like snakes, alligators, etc.

(Iv) Birds of prey with talons or claws, like vultures, eagle, crows, owl, etc.



Zakir Naik - Islamic way of slaughtering animals is inhuman - YouTube
 
