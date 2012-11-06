What is the wisdom from this manner???

What is the wisdom of cattle slaughtered in the Islamic manner?



This great article about what commanded by the Holy Prophet, peace be upon him, and what is newly revealed science.



We all know that the Holy Prophet by the prayers of God and peace was slaughtered cattle such as cows, goats, camels and sheep, in a specific way is that it does not cut the animal's head in full, but leave part is pending, and wait until he has finished this animal all his blood and then be ready for cooking and eating.



We wondered if the mystery of this method, we find the answers reflected a clear research revealed in modern medicine. Has been shown that the animal was slaughtered in this way be free of bacteria and microbes, and be safer to eat. Scientists assert today that the animal when separated his head from his body fully and suddenly, this process does not allow only limited to the amount of blood outside the body out, and keep the amount of blood inside.



But what is the damage this blood? The scientists found Pachtbarathm that blood is the best environment for the growth of germs, and when this blood is present in the body of the animal was slaughtered, it leads to the accumulation of bacteria and their reproduction is not be removed even after cooking, because the heat of the fire used for cooking may not enter all the molecules of cooked meat, may still remain a part of it raw and here lies the danger. Therefore, Islam has addressed any possibility of exposure to these germs.



Some atheists have objected to the way Muslims slaughter animals in that they are causing in the torture of these animals and leave them in pain, and it must be separated by a full head from the body of the animal. But the scientific fact that the pain when the animal was slaughtered not continue for more than a few seconds, because all the organs of the body are engaged in supplying the brain with blood.



Nerves containing blood receive commands from the brain by providing it with blood due to lack of blood when slaughtering the animal, and start the body's muscles spasm and reactions through which blood flows through the blood vessels towards the heart, and then draw the heart of this blood into the brain, but it will emerge out of the body of the animal because it is slaughtered .



This process lead to the withdrawal of large amounts of blood, and without a little pain. This means that Islam is merciful even animals! But perhaps the most beautiful thing I read recently that the animal when slaughtered and said: In the name of God and God is great, it is also completely free of any germs!!!



God and that Islam is keen on us and on our health, is keen we are on this great religion? God says the prophet peace be upon him: ((128) There has certainly come to you a Messenger from among yourselves. Grievous to him is what you suffer; [he is] concerned over you and to the believers is kind and merciful.) [Sura of Repentance].