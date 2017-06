The Panamagate case and the resulting scrutiny of Nawaz Sharif and his family have sparked an intense legal battle between the ruling family and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan. To counter against Imran Khan’s onslaught in the Supreme Court, PML-N stalwart Hanif Abbasi filed a petition against him and PTI Secretary General Jahangir Tareen in the Supreme Court.Hanif Abbasi’s petition is very similar in wording to that of ex-PTI member Akbar S. Babar who had filed an application against PTI to the ECP on November 14th, 2014.Read More: ECP rejects disqualification references against Imran Khan & Jehangir Tareen Akbar S. Babar’s petition, which is now being colloquially referred to in the media as the “foreign funding” case, is the basis of all of PTI’s legal headaches.Source of PTI’s current legal woesMr. Babar alleges in his 2014 petition to the ECP that $3 million were raised from foreign sources and transferred into accounts of PTI’s employees through illegal “hundi” means.Akbar Sher Babar was a founding member of PTI and a close confidant of Chairman Imran Khan during the early years. He left the party in 2002 but later rejoined in 2011. He was known in the party to be an intellectual person with an exceptional grasp of politics. Differences arose between him and the party when the media coverage of one of PTI’s rally, for which he was responsible, was deemed unsatisfactory.