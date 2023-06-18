What is the solution?

What's new

Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
21,029
-33
38,721
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
20230618_135316_HDR.jpg
20230618_135309_HDR.jpg
20230618_135249_HDR.jpg
20230618_135240_HDR.jpg
20230618_135213_HDR.jpg
20230618_135205_HDR.jpg
20230618_135156_HDR.jpg
20230618_135148_HDR.jpg
20230618_135128.jpg
20230618_135105.jpg
20230618_135046.jpg


Without generalising, why are immigrant neighborhoods so dirty? Why are immigrants always dumping their shit outside? I have been wanting to post this for a while now. We have had an upsurge of Bulgarians in our neighborhood. You can see the result. These people are so incredibly lazy that they are dumping shit right in front of a waste bin!!!!! Right in front of a school!!! Everything is dumped. From electronics to sofas, beds, mattress and fitness equipment. This neighborhood used to be clean and family friendly. Not anymore. Normally people can arrange a pick-up of such waste objects free of charge! Some families have left this neighborhood because they knew what was coming. They were right.

This will be my thread where I will be documenting, naming and shaming dirty people.
 
