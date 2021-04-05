What's new

What is the SBP Amendment Act 2021?

S

Sarosh Ibrahim

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 20, 2020
7
0
6
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The government of Pakistan is preparing to approve an amendment in the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956. The amendment has already been approved by the Prime Minister’s cabinet, and now awaits final approvals.

As per the new amendment, the bank would have to halt its quasi-fiscal operations which it takes on behalf of the government of Pakistan.

The author notes that the amendment would strengthen the SBP to have the final and only say in the determination of related policies, which, according to many economists, has the potential to further impair Pakistan's economy.

To read the original article, visit: www.paradigmshift.com.pk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom