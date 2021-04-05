What is the SBP Amendment Act 2021?

Sarosh Ibrahim
The government of Pakistan is preparing to approve an amendment in the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956. The amendment has already been approved by the Prime Minister’s cabinet, and now awaits final approvals.
As per the new amendment, the bank would have to halt its quasi-fiscal operations which it takes on behalf of the government of Pakistan.
The author notes that the amendment would strengthen the SBP to have the final and only say in the determination of related policies, which, according to many economists, has the potential to further impair Pakistan's economy.
To read the original article, visit: www.paradigmshift.com.pk
To read the original article, visit: www.paradigmshift.com.pk