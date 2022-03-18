What's new

What is the Russia-Ukraine Conflict? ft. Dr. Hussain Nadim

What is the Russia-Ukraine Conflict? ft. Dr. Hussain Nadim



In conversation with Dr. Hussain Nadim, Executive Director at Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), this episode discusses the Russia-Ukraine Conflict from a global, local, and policy perspective. What is the Russia-Ukraine Conflict; the key players and their objectives? What does the conflict tell us about today’s global political system? What is Pakistan’s stance on the conflict? Will the Russia-Ukraine war end? Is the West collapsing in terms of ties between the U.S. and Europe? What has the role of information warfare been in the conflict? What is the stance of SCO countries on the Russia-Ukraine conflict? Are there any lessons from the ongoing conflict for China, India, and Pakistan?

00:00 Introduction
00:44 Angles to the Russia-Ukraine conflict
04:29 Past and Present
07:08 Pakistan’s stance in the conflict
13:30 What does neutrality mean?
17:52 Will the war end?
20:33 Is the West collapsing? US-Europe ties
23:13 Information warfare
31:35 Sanctions on Russia
33:00 SCO countries
38:57 Lessons for China, India, Pakistan
42:47 Covid-19’s impact on the world
44:15 Pakistan in 2050
47:59 Conclusion

