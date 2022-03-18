What is the Russia-Ukraine Conflict? ft. Dr. Hussain Nadim ​

In conversation with Dr. Hussain Nadim, Executive Director at Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), this episode discusses the Russia-Ukraine Conflict from a global, local, and policy perspective. What is the Russia-Ukraine Conflict; the key players and their objectives? What does the conflict tell us about today’s global political system? What is Pakistan’s stance on the conflict? Will the Russia-Ukraine war end? Is the West collapsing in terms of ties between the U.S. and Europe? What has the role of information warfare been in the conflict? What is the stance of SCO countries on the Russia-Ukraine conflict? Are there any lessons from the ongoing conflict for China, India, and Pakistan?

00:00 Introduction

00:44 Angles to the Russia-Ukraine conflict

04:29 Past and Present

07:08 Pakistan’s stance in the conflict

13:30 What does neutrality mean?

17:52 Will the war end?

20:33 Is the West collapsing? US-Europe ties

23:13 Information warfare

31:35 Sanctions on Russia

33:00 SCO countries

38:57 Lessons for China, India, Pakistan

42:47 Covid-19’s impact on the world

44:15 Pakistan in 2050

47:59 Conclusion