What is the purpose of State Bank of Pakistan by Increasing the reserve and treating PKR like orphan?



What are we getting by increasing reserves and not letting PKR stable in the market?



Today their is no pressure on India currency, Nepal currency, Sri Lanka currency and Bangladesh Currency.



Does all pressure comes for Pakistan only that the currency from May to July has been only devaluing and today it devalued to 159.50 from 158.85.



I do not understand what is the purpose of reserve if currency is to be treated like a garbage by SBP.



What is the difference between zero reserve like Argentina ,which is managing far better than us from this year and having more than 24 billion dollar.