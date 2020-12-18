What's new

What is the progress of India's plan about "overtake China economically by 2020"? Only 13 days left in 2020 now.

Jackdaws said:
Lol. That's what happens when you come out of Communist setup. You can't tell the difference between a Govt. official / spokesperson and a random MP. I bet the 100,000 Chinese refugees in India can educate the Chinese citizens about that though.
You are saying Indian are not trustworthy and never uphold their promise? Are u saying all Indian are snake charmers. :lol:
 
Jackdaws said:
Lol. That's what happens when you come out of Communist setup. You can't tell the difference between a Govt. official / spokesperson and a random MP. I bet the 100,000 Chinese refugees in India can educate the Chinese citizens about that though.
How about your PM's Independence Day speech in 2002?

The 2002 speech says: Our aim is to free India from the curse of poverty and unemployment. It is to make India a Developed Nation by 2020.

 
mwaseem.trp said:
Mumbai has the largest slum.
GS Zhou said:
How about your PM's Independence Day speech in 2002?

The 2002 speech says: Our aim is to free India from the curse of poverty and unemployment. It is to make India a Developed Nation by 2020.

They bought Rafales & S400 to end poverty in India .
Let me tell u how it's gonna work.
1. India uses rafales against Pakistan.
2. Pakistan nukes mumbai.
3. ???
4. World's largest slum disappears. 20% Poverty ended in seconds.
 
Modi gs big plan to transform india economy is to invest in infrastructure projects build 1 lakh huge mandirs accroos hindu lands employing carors and boost industry!

wah Modi g wah Genius!
 
Beast said:
You are saying Indian are not trustworthy and never uphold their promise? Are u saying all Indian are snake charmers. :lol:
Lol. Maybe that's what the little Red Book of Mao says to prevent more Chinese citizens from joining their fellow 100,000 Chinese as refugees in India.

Meanwhile, in the democratic, civilized world - people have freedom of speech. So what a random elected official states is not the word of the Govt or the State. If you can, please ask Chinese refugees in India how democracy functions. They will explain it. Haha
 
Jackdaws said:
Meanwhile, in the democratic, civilized world - people have freedom of speech. So what a random elected official states is not the word of the Govt or the State. If you can, please ask Chinese refugees in India how democracy functions. They will explain it. Haha
How about your PM's Independence Day speech in 2002?

The 2002 speech says: Our aim is to free India from the curse of poverty and unemployment. It is to make India a Developed Nation by 2020.

Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Independence Day Address : Speeches : Prime Minister of India - Shri Atal Behari Vajpayee
 
