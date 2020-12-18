What is the progress of India's plan about "overtake China economically by 2020"? Only 13 days left in 2020 now.

What is the progress of this fabulous plan? Only 13 days left in 2020 now.
No but our agents did.Bro have you ever visited to Gurgaon , India?
Lol. That's what happens when you come out of Communist setup. You can't tell the difference between a Govt. official / spokesperson and a random MP. I bet the 100,000 Chinese refugees in India can educate the Chinese citizens about that though.What is the progress of this fabulous plan? Only 13 days left in 2020 now.
You are saying Indian are not trustworthy and never uphold their promise? Are u saying all Indian are snake charmers.Lol. That's what happens when you come out of Communist setup. You can't tell the difference between a Govt. official / spokesperson and a random MP. I bet the 100,000 Chinese refugees in India can educate the Chinese citizens about that though.
How about your PM's Independence Day speech in 2002?Lol. That's what happens when you come out of Communist setup. You can't tell the difference between a Govt. official / spokesperson and a random MP. I bet the 100,000 Chinese refugees in India can educate the Chinese citizens about that though.
Mumbai has the largest slum.
5 Facts About Orangi Town: the World's Largest Slum | The Borgen ProjectFunding infrastructure projects, creating schools and building homes will go a long way to improve the lives in the world’s largest slum.borgenproject.org
They bought Rafales & S400 to end poverty in India .How about your PM's Independence Day speech in 2002?
The 2002 speech says: Our aim is to free India from the curse of poverty and unemployment. It is to make India a Developed Nation by 2020.
Lol. Maybe that's what the little Red Book of Mao says to prevent more Chinese citizens from joining their fellow 100,000 Chinese as refugees in India.You are saying Indian are not trustworthy and never uphold their promise? Are u saying all Indian are snake charmers.
How about your PM's Independence Day speech in 2002?Meanwhile, in the democratic, civilized world - people have freedom of speech. So what a random elected official states is not the word of the Govt or the State. If you can, please ask Chinese refugees in India how democracy functions. They will explain it. Haha