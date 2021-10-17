What's new

What is the price for Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar

rott

rott

SENIOR MEMBER
May 3, 2013
7,581
-10
15,780
Country
China
Location
China
SuvarnaTeja said:
Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar are considered one of the most sacred places for the Hindus.

What is the price, if any, for which China will be willing to give these to India? How about 100 billion dollars?

en.wikipedia.org

Mount Kailash - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

en.wikipedia.org

Lake Manasarovar - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org


@tower9 @rott @MH.Yang @Beast @Globenim @Char @vi-va @lonelyman @Dungeness @K_Bin_W @Nan Yang @nang2
Click to expand...
Depends on what the deal is, if the deal is about money, you can forget about Mt. Kailash. If you want to swap lands, then that might carry some weight. This depends on our Government.
Perhaps swap some land with Mt. Kailash in it with Ladhak or South Tibet (Arunachal)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 2, Guests: 6)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom