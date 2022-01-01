What is the Megacity? - Mukesh Ambani's $75 Billion Project

What is RIL's Megacity? - Mukesh Ambani's $75 Billion Project The Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani is planning to build a megacity near Mumbai with an approx. investment of $75 billion.

Aug 11, 2021—4 min readThe popularity of Jio isn't something hidden! We are well-familiar with the immense success of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio. After establishing its strong position in networking, Mukesh Ambani now aims for building an extremely advanced city near Mumbai, the Megacity. The city is expected to have great features and be entirely modern.Currently, Mukesh Ambani, and the team are working on the blueprint of the company. This megacity is set with an approx. investment of $75 billion in the upcoming decade.This project has been approved by Reliance Industries (RIL) which is acting as the special planning authority. Reliance Industries will be managing this project and also, supervise the administration of the city. This project will be cutting out the red tape, transaction time, and cost of the project.This megacity includes the territory owned by Navi Mumbai Special Economic Zone (NMSEZ), which is around. This specific land connects with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and to the construction of the new airport project.By March 2021, Reliance Industries signed a mutual memorandum understanding with the NMSEZ on the land lease contract and also, the development rights with the preliminary payment of Rs. 2,180 crores.The project, Megacity, is set up to achieve the immense goals of uplifting the urban infrastructure as being established by a private sector player for the first time in modern India.Reliance Industries signed the official memorandum of understanding with the Maharashtra Government in order to formulate an economic center at a global level. This would further include the world's top-notch integrated digital along with the services industrial areas in the form of a global alliance.