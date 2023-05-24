What is the future of Bangladesh’s debt-ridden macroeconomy?​

To secure the country's economic future, the government must reduce its operational expenses and control corruption, adopt prudent fiscal and monetary policies, diversify the economy, diversify export, secure new and skilled manpower markets abroad, attract foreign investment, and, last but not the least, ensure efficient utilisation of borrowed funds. Only an accountable administration and a representative democracy can facilitate that. It is imperative to strike a balance between the need for infrastructure development and the sustainable management of debt to safeguard long-term economic stability and prosperity for the people of Bangladesh.