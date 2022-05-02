What's new

What is the formula of real effective exchange rate? Ishaq Dar asks anchor

Pakistan's former finance minister, who is tasked by establishment to make budget for 2022-2023, claims live on TV that he doesn't know the formula of real effective exchange rate 😂😂😂
No wonder why Pakistan's exports got all messed up during his tenure as economic hitman of Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1520974305630507014
@Patriot forever @farok84 @beijingwalker @Beast @muhammadhafeezmalik @koolio @RescueRanger @PakSword @waz @Mav3rick @Jungibaaz @ejaz007 @Pak@istan @ghazi52 @Ghazwa-e-Hind @notorious_eagle
 
Imran Khan said:
اب آپ لوگ ایسے مشکل سوالات ایک منشی سے پوچھو گے تو وہ کیا کرے بے چارہ ؟
Click to expand...
ذرائع کے مطابق اسی منشی کو اسٹیبلشمنٹ نے ملک کا اگلا بجٹ بنانے کو کہا ہوا ہے
😂😂😂
 
Mene sab paraha hua hai

Ch**... You are a frickin accountant not a economist nor even a finance guy
You have zero idea on how to run an economy of country the size of Pakistan

You're related to Sharif clan - that's the only reason you even around government
 
Sainthood 101 said:
Mene sab paraha hua hai

Ch**... You are a frickin accountant not a economist nor even a finance guy
You have zero idea on how to run an economy of country the size of Pakistan

You're related to Sharif clan - that's the only reason you even around government
Click to expand...
Real culprits are those in establishment who allowed this idiot to wreck Pakistan's economy between 2013 and 2018
F97C98BA-65EF-4A75-98A5-BF9D1E03D3E2.jpeg
 
Norwegian said:
Pakistan's former finance minister, who is tasked by establishment to make budget for 2022-2023, claims live on TV that he doesn't know the formula of real effective exchange rate 😂😂😂
No wonder why Pakistan's exports got all messed up during his tenure as economic hitman of Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1520974305630507014
View attachment 840260
View attachment 840261
@Patriot forever @farok84 @beijingwalker @Beast @muhammadhafeezmalik @koolio @RescueRanger @PakSword @waz @Mav3rick @Jungibaaz @ejaz007 @Pak@istan @ghazi52 @Ghazwa-e-Hind @notorious_eagle
Click to expand...
For a long time, I used to think that your DP was actually your real picture :laugh:
 
Norwegian said:
Pakistan's former finance minister, who is tasked by establishment to make budget for 2022-2023, claims live on TV that he doesn't know the formula of real effective exchange rate 😂😂😂
No wonder why Pakistan's exports got all messed up during his tenure as economic hitman of Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1520974305630507014
View attachment 840260
View attachment 840261
@Patriot forever @farok84 @beijingwalker @Beast @muhammadhafeezmalik @koolio @RescueRanger @PakSword @waz @Mav3rick @Jungibaaz @ejaz007 @Pak@istan @ghazi52 @Ghazwa-e-Hind @notorious_eagle
Click to expand...
This is what happens when you learn economics by playing Monopoly. 😂

2EDE0DC2-0D0E-4BC1-A8B1-CB5F53ABB7DB.jpeg


Remember this old classic:

 
As a Qualified Professional Accountant, I would say please stop labelling Qualified accountants as "Har Fan Mola" of everything relating to money.
Give task of Economy to Economists.
In our Pakistan Chartered Accountancy Syllabus we study economics only as one subject in initial stage. And thats it. Macroeconomics is not the focus at all. I studied more economics in my Graduation of Economics compared to CA and CMA. And its a very different field.
 
Norwegian said:
Pakistan's former finance minister, who is tasked by establishment to make budget for 2022-2023, claims live on TV that he doesn't know the formula of real effective exchange rate 😂😂😂
No wonder why Pakistan's exports got all messed up during his tenure as economic hitman of Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1520974305630507014
View attachment 840260
View attachment 840261
@Patriot forever @farok84 @beijingwalker @Beast @muhammadhafeezmalik @koolio @RescueRanger @PakSword @waz @Mav3rick @Jungibaaz @ejaz007 @Pak@istan @ghazi52 @Ghazwa-e-Hind @notorious_eagle
Click to expand...
he is a fuc#@$g accountant not a economist, accountants can tell you how to save taxes not run a country.
 
Norwegian said:
Pakistan's former finance minister, who is tasked by establishment to make budget for 2022-2023, claims live on TV that he doesn't know the formula of real effective exchange rate 😂😂😂
No wonder why Pakistan's exports got all messed up during his tenure as economic hitman of Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1520974305630507014
View attachment 840260
View attachment 840261
@Patriot forever @farok84 @beijingwalker @Beast @muhammadhafeezmalik @koolio @RescueRanger @PakSword @waz @Mav3rick @Jungibaaz @ejaz007 @Pak@istan @ghazi52 @Ghazwa-e-Hind @notorious_eagle
Click to expand...
Since the absconded hitman has been tried and tested before with disastrous results, what makes the dubious establishment think he will have a magic formula to turn around Pakistans fortunes.
 
Ishaq Dar is an Economic Hitman whose target is to finally doom the economy. He is the gut who put Hidden financial mines for the next govt. how even he can be allowed to talk on TV now. Anything is possible in Pakistan that's why no one took us seriously in the world
 

