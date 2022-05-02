What is the formula of real effective exchange rate? Ishaq Dar asks anchor

As a Qualified Professional Accountant, I would say please stop labelling Qualified accountants as "Har Fan Mola" of everything relating to money.

Give task of Economy to Economists.

In our Pakistan Chartered Accountancy Syllabus we study economics only as one subject in initial stage. And thats it. Macroeconomics is not the focus at all. I studied more economics in my Graduation of Economics compared to CA and CMA. And its a very different field.