What Is the ‘Establishment’

Establishment is not a homogeneous thing. We can roughly define it like :



A bunch of officers, who belong to armed force, finance division, foreign office, planning commission, intelligence agencies, some bereaucrates from district groups, who know eachother and consider themselves as the responsible for the management of the affairs of Pakistan, is called Pakistani establishment.

Usually these people have a very narrow sense of responsibility and ability and mainly focused on their self interests, like settling children abroad or buying properties abroad.

They are very good at handling any type of change in country, positive or negative.



These are the people we are suffering with.