What is the establishements plan if a secessionist movement begins in KP if they actually remove IK from the picture?

Okay, so it is commonly believed among Pakistanis that the establishment want to remove Imran Khan by all means necessary.

Many journalists and people are warning about the rise of an armed secessionist movement in KPK, and hinting at Bangladesh?

Does the establishment/Pak fauj have any contingency plans if such a thing is to happen? Why are they so confident? Or is this all just a bluff to unite everyone and bring back Khan (bad bluff to be honest)?
 
Agr KP gya to sath me Gilgit Kashmir or CPEC bhi jaiy ga

1st of all it's not going that far
2ndly military is capable of suppressing any such thing as long as pashtoons in army and FC are obeying the orders
 

