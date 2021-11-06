What is the cause for Sudden Spike in Dollar VS Rupee value?

AZADPAKISTAN2009
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 8, 2009
- 33,316
- 65
- Country
-
- Location
-
The Sudden Spike in Dollar value is certainly interesting Topic
a) There is record figures of dollars coming into Pakistan from Pakistani Living Abroad
b) There is record figures of Food Goods being produced in Pakistan , Export of Fruit/Vegetables/Dry fruit / Flour / Rice
c) There was increase of Pakistani workers moving to Middle East to work in Middle East
On top of these measures, The textile sector ramped up in 1.5 years to start producing valuable impact with Exports
Roshan Digital Account has attracted at least 1.5 Billion Dollar in Account Value belonging to Pakistani Residents
Saudia has helped Pakistan defer payments for Oil and Gas , now second time in row
Seems like we are shipping our stuff for dirt cheap rate and importing stuff at extremely unfavorable rates
What causes the Dollar Value to Spike?
Prices rise when there is shortage of something , so there are less dollar in circulation vs Pakistani Rupee
How are bags and bags full of dollar vanishing ?
So what am I missing ? Here all these positive indicators , not forgetting Lock down in Pakistan was smaller
So why is the value of Dollar "Spiking up " ????
a) There is record figures of dollars coming into Pakistan from Pakistani Living Abroad
b) There is record figures of Food Goods being produced in Pakistan , Export of Fruit/Vegetables/Dry fruit / Flour / Rice
c) There was increase of Pakistani workers moving to Middle East to work in Middle East
On top of these measures, The textile sector ramped up in 1.5 years to start producing valuable impact with Exports
Roshan Digital Account has attracted at least 1.5 Billion Dollar in Account Value belonging to Pakistani Residents
Saudia has helped Pakistan defer payments for Oil and Gas , now second time in row
- Yes the oil and gas prices have risen world wide
Seems like we are shipping our stuff for dirt cheap rate and importing stuff at extremely unfavorable rates
What causes the Dollar Value to Spike?
Prices rise when there is shortage of something , so there are less dollar in circulation vs Pakistani Rupee
How are bags and bags full of dollar vanishing ?
- Pakistanis overseas can setup Dollar Monetary Account in Pakistan ! So dollar numbers should rises locally in bank
So what am I missing ? Here all these positive indicators , not forgetting Lock down in Pakistan was smaller
So why is the value of Dollar "Spiking up " ????
Last edited: