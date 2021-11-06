What is the cause for Sudden Spike in Dollar VS Rupee value?

Yes the oil and gas prices have risen world wide

What causes the Dollar Value to Spike?

How are bags and bags full of dollar vanishing ?

Pakistanis overseas can setup Dollar Monetary Account in Pakistan ! So dollar numbers should rises locally in bank

The Sudden Spike inis certainly interesting Topica) There is record figures of dollars coming into Pakistan from Pakistani Living Abroadb) There is record figures of Food Goods being produced in Pakistan , Export of Fruit/Vegetables/Dry fruit / Flour / Ricec) There was increase of Pakistani workers moving to Middle East to work in Middle EastOn top of these measures, The textile sector ramped up in 1.5 years to start producing valuable impact with ExportsRoshan Digital Account has attracted at leastin Account Value belonging to Pakistani ResidentsSaudia has helped Pakistan defer payments for Oil and Gas , now second time in rowSeems like we are shipping our stuff for dirt cheap rate and importing stuff at extremely unfavorable ratesPrices rise when there is shortage of something , so there are less dollar in circulation vs Pakistani RupeeSo what am I missing ? Here all these positive indicators , not forgetting Lock down in Pakistan was smallerSo why is the value of Dollar "Spiking up " ????