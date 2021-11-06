What's new

What is the cause for Sudden Spike in Dollar VS Rupee value?

The Sudden Spike in Dollar value is certainly interesting Topic

a) There is record figures of dollars coming into Pakistan from Pakistani Living Abroad
b) There is record figures of Food Goods being produced in Pakistan , Export of Fruit/Vegetables/Dry fruit / Flour / Rice
c) There was increase of Pakistani workers moving to Middle East to work in Middle East

On top of these measures, The textile sector ramped up in 1.5 years to start producing valuable impact with Exports

Roshan Digital Account has attracted at least 1.5 Billion Dollar in Account Value belonging to Pakistani Residents


Saudia has helped Pakistan defer payments for Oil and Gas , now second time in row

  • Yes the oil and gas prices have risen world wide



Seems like we are shipping our stuff for dirt cheap rate and importing stuff at extremely unfavorable rates




What causes the Dollar Value to Spike?
Prices rise when there is shortage of something , so there are less dollar in circulation vs Pakistani Rupee
How are bags and bags full of dollar vanishing ?



  • Pakistanis overseas can setup Dollar Monetary Account in Pakistan ! So dollar numbers should rises locally in bank






So what am I missing ? Here all these positive indicators , not forgetting Lock down in Pakistan was smaller
So why is the value of Dollar "Spiking up " ????
 
simple answer -

reza baqir is an IMF appointed Hitman to finish PKR

import bill rising, including food, fuel, industrial input, machinery, medicines, automobile effecting the rupee parity with dollar.

imported inflation is fueling the inflationary pressure in the economy. balance of payments is another factor.

actually current govt could not rightly forecast the rate of growth in imports. this massive import is the main reason behind current account deficit.

rise in petroleum and food items imports is more due to rising international prices not that there is increase in domestic demand.

rise in imports of metals due to activity in construction sector is another reason for increase in imports.
only in textile sector govt ambitiously set target of exports to 21 billion dollars which come at the cost of increasing output at the cost of more imports in textile machinery.

there are other sectors including transport, petroleum, agricultural, chemicals with massive increase in imports.
 
Guys look at the context.

Covid is on the wane, industrial activity jump started in all countries including Pakistan, record demand for clothes and other items in all Western countries now.

Raw Material import needed to meet export commitments (capital equipment, yarn, cotton, machinery), record import L/C's are being opened, dollar naturally in short supply now for that reason.

Import L/Cs opened but export L/Cs for good exported not paid yet.

When export L/Cs get paid, Dollars will come back to banks and Pakistani Rupee will be valued upward again.

Petroleum and Food is costly because of logistics disruption worldwide. All US Ports have backlog and so does all Middle Eastern and EU ports. Will take some time to catch up to normal flow.

Same thing happening in Bangladesh.
 
