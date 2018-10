unless you are someone one from UN or a Pakistani, you are not allowed in Azad Kashmir (bordering IoK) and KPK bordering afghanistan.You are allowed in Punjab and some parts of Sindh (unless those are bordering hindustan). you are allowed in Gilgit Baltistan if you first obtain a NoC. not allowed in Baluchistan unless you get a lift from someone claiming to be lost, upon being caught by police, you'll be put on the first train out of there back to permitted areas

Click to expand...