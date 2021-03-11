Max The Boss
What is the Best fighter jet for Pakistan Navy Aviation?
1) F-18 Super Hornet
2) Typhoon
3) Rafale
4) Su-35BM
5) J-10B
6) Gripen
7) Mig-35D
8) J-11B
If Pakistan Navy Aviation has fighter jets it can protect ports itself without help from Pakistan Air force.
Getting fighter jets for Pakistan Navy Aviation will directly benefit Pakistan Air force because Pakistan Air force can save time to do other Air Defense activists.
