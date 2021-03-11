What is the Best fighter jet for Pakistan Navy Aviation?

abbasniazi said: I agree to those who say pakistan navy won't have seperate aviation wing in near future, but i disagree to TOPGUN sir, sir what did u exactly meant by "Never" , in my opinion this "never" will end as soon as we have a stable and robust economy, i appreciate ur realism sir but sometimes i feel u become over realistic and rule out the possibility of bright future for pakistan, pardon me if i took u wrong but thats the feeling i get from some of ur posts, now i'll put my suggestion, i think PAF should establish a specialized aviation wing for Pakistan Navy's support, this should be a permanent dedicated wing, further developments to this wing will be a step forward to establishing PN's seperate aviation arm, and when we have enough funds we should seperate this wing and develop it as an independent Air arm under the command of PN. Click to expand...

Bro iam sorry that you don't like my realizm but these are facts of life i can tell you first hand with most other members would agree that if not never atleast for a very long time to come PN will NOT have there own fighter wing! hence, & read carefully brother you said PAF would have a seperate /dedicated wing well the mirage sq now that PAF provides is solly for that purpose! and in the near future inshallah the navy will have perhaps 1 or 2 more sq's thunders i would think iam all for it but wat is reality is such i don't dream nor expect something out of wat i think and hear won't happen ! my father is a x PN capt proudly served i still have family in the navy and in the army and af i think i know a little bit from wat they tell me or wat i read or gain my knowledge on ! the navy has lacked for years and now finially is getting back on its feet do you even think the have the funds for these fighter wings you and other s speak of NOOO they dont ! they are more on the suface fleet which is small and old or leased ships ! anyhow again iam all with the plan for air wing support for the PN but again it will happen through PAF unless a mircale happensand before i end this if you don't like my post or my 2 cents here plzz feel free to not read them cuz it seems as i don't know anything have a good day brother no hard feelings !