What is the Best fighter jet for Pakistan Navy Aviation?

What is the Best fighter jet for Pakistan Navy Aviation?

1) F-18 Super Hornet
2) Typhoon
3) Rafale
4) Su-35BM
5) J-10B
6) Gripen
7) Mig-35D
8) J-11B


If Pakistan Navy Aviation has fighter jets it can protect ports itself without help from Pakistan Air force.

Getting fighter jets for Pakistan Navy Aviation will directly benefit Pakistan Air force because Pakistan Air force can save time to do other Air Defense activists.
 
Ideally: F/A-18 Super Hornet
Realistically: J-10B or Mirage 2000-9 or, if we go crazy, J-11B.

But, the best and most cost-effective way is to find a training methodology that enables close integration between the Army/Navy and the present Air Force, rather than create a competing air force with limited capability. What we lack in equipment, we can make up in training.
 
Ideally: F/A-18 Super Hornet
Realistically: J-10B or Mirage 2000-9 or, if we go crazy, J-11B.

But, the best and most cost-effective way is to find a training methodology that enables close integration between the Army/Navy and the present Air Force, rather than create a competing air force with limited capability. What we lack in equipment, we can make up in training.
:disagree: I would rather say:

Ideally: Dassault Rafale
Realistically: J-10B :agree:
 
Max The Boss said:
What is the Best fighter jet for Pakistan Navy Aviation?

1) F-18 Super Hornet
2) Typhoon
3) Rafale
4) Su-35BM
5) J-10B
6) Gripen
7) Mig-35D
8) J-11B


If Pakistan Navy Aviation has fighter jets it can protect ports itself without help from Pakistan Air force.

Getting fighter jets for Pakistan Navy Aviation will directly benefit Pakistan Air force because Pakistan Air force can save time to do other Air Defense activists.
well if let aside the patriotism we have and think realistic way then the answer wil be
NON of the above
look guys, setting up an independent aviation wing for navy will be a huge task, it will require billions of dollars to get planes, build infrastructure, and train staff!
the infrastructure alone will mean air bases, training facility and radar systems!
so in this situation the only way, or, the easy way out will be to get a squadron or two of PAF dedicated to PN services. this is how we have been working for long time now, though there have been some problems of lack of communication between the two services but this can alos be ovvercome if we set a naval command over these squadrons. this can simply be done be sending the staff of these squadrons to PN on deputation, the whole thing will be maintained by PAF but managed by navy.
if this comes to be true, then i will say the option will be JF17. we can induct it in three squadrons as it will be cheaper option and will fulfill our needs. to be true, we wont require a super jet to protect our second hand OPH frigates, i mean we can do good with a normal plane like JF17 which will be lethal when modified as a dedicated naval warfare role aircraft!

i hope it helps you people!

regards!
 
PN aviation does not need best fighter jet... i would be more concerned about raising up to 18 MPA fleet while let PAF replace aging mirage-iii/5 F-7 Q-5 in Masroor with JF-17, J-10B and lets get one naval Rafale squadron..
 
PN is probably never going to get a dedicated shore-based Naval Attack squadron, but if it did, then the french Super Etendard with the Exocet ASM would be a great cost effective addition.
 
This is how the Navy should try to align it self

Minimum Requirement for Pakistan Navy

20 Frigates (With Cannon + Surface to Air Missiles)
12 Harriers for Launch capabilities from platforms on the ships
20 Hind Helicopters for Usage
3 Destroyers
20 Submarines to protects Pakistani Ports
1 Aircraft Carrier (Or Mini craft carrier)
20 JF17 Thunders with Naval Warfare in mind launch from airports -
20&#37; of airforce - Chengdu F-7 should be given over to Navy instead
of being treated as scrapes-
1 AWAC chinese made
1 AWAC Saab Made for usage by Navy
40 UAV ... For areal reconosence equiped with air to air missiles
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
This is how the Navy should try to align it self

Minimum Requirement for Pakistan Navy

20 Frigates (With Cannon + Surface to Air Missiles)
12 Harriers for Launch capabilities from platforms on the ships
20 Hind Helicopters for Usage
3 Destroyers
20 Submarines to protects Pakistani Ports
1 Aircraft Carrier (Or Mini craft carrier)
20 JF17 Thunders with Naval Warfare in mind launch from airports -
20% of airforce - Chengdu F-7 should be given over to Navy instead
of being treated as scrapes-
1 AWAC chinese made
1 AWAC Saab Made for usage by Navy
40 UAV ... For areal reconosence equiped with air to air missiles
to create that much force 25 billion+ will reqire......
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
This is how the Navy should try to align it self

Minimum Requirement for Pakistan Navy

20 Frigates (With Cannon + Surface to Air Missiles)
12 Harriers for Launch capabilities from platforms on the ships
20 Hind Helicopters for Usage
3 Destroyers
20 Submarines to protects Pakistani Ports
1 Aircraft Carrier (Or Mini craft carrier)
20 JF17 Thunders with Naval Warfare in mind launch from airports -
20% of airforce - Chengdu F-7 should be given over to Navy instead
of being treated as scrapes-
1 AWAC chinese made
1 AWAC Saab Made for usage by Navy
40 UAV ... For areal reconosence equiped with air to air missiles
Why do we need that kind of force?
 
Max The Boss said:
What is the Best fighter jet for Pakistan Navy Aviation?

1) F-18 Super Hornet
2) Typhoon
3) Rafale
4) Su-35BM
5) J-10B
6) Gripen
7) Mig-35D
8) J-11B


If Pakistan Navy Aviation has fighter jets it can protect ports itself without help from Pakistan Air force.

Getting fighter jets for Pakistan Navy Aviation will directly benefit Pakistan Air force because Pakistan Air force can save time to do other Air Defense activists.
I would really love to see Rafale in Pakistani Colors with the Navy. 2-3 Sq would be enough for us for a long time to come. Also, a few JF-17 to aid in Naval Missions would be awesome.

Also instead of making a new department for Navy, the Air Force should be used and its assets should be used for Naval Missions.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
This is how the Navy should try to align it self

Minimum Requirement for Pakistan Navy

20 Frigates (With Cannon + Surface to Air Missiles)
12 Harriers for Launch capabilities from platforms on the ships
20 Hind Helicopters for Usage
3 Destroyers
20 Submarines to protects Pakistani Ports
1 Aircraft Carrier (Or Mini craft carrier)
20 JF17 Thunders with Naval Warfare in mind launch from airports -
20% of airforce - Chengdu F-7 should be given over to Navy instead
of being treated as scrapes-
1 AWAC chinese made
1 AWAC Saab Made for usage by Navy
40 UAV ... For areal reconosence equiped with air to air missiles
Yeah right :smitten: but in 2030
 
Here we are in dream land once again ! lol iam sorry to pop the bubble for those dreamers. Realistically speaking PN will most likely never have there own fighter wing therefore, as talked about a million times before the AF has always taken up the task & infact the navy looks up to the AF for air support & patroling when needed hence, the PAF will perhaps add 2 more sq's to assit the navy for its needs but thats it i could see mix of remaining rose up graded mirages & thunders but thats it and i really don't think we need much more Karachi alone has PAF bases ! we need to build up surface fleet of ships,subs and yes heli's more awacs aircraft that i can agree with lets think real not in wet dreams.
 
I agree to those who say pakistan navy won't have seperate aviation wing in near future, but i disagree to TOPGUN sir, sir what did u exactly meant by "Never" , in my opinion this "never" will end as soon as we have a stable and robust economy, i appreciate ur realism sir but sometimes i feel u become over realistic and rule out the possibility of bright future for pakistan, pardon me if i took u wrong but thats the feeling i get from some of ur posts, now i'll put my suggestion, i think PAF should establish a specialized aviation wing for Pakistan Navy's support, this should be a permanent dedicated wing, further developments to this wing will be a step forward to establishing PN's seperate aviation arm, and when we have enough funds we should seperate this wing and develop it as an independent Air arm under the command of PN.
 
abbasniazi said:
I agree to those who say pakistan navy won't have seperate aviation wing in near future, but i disagree to TOPGUN sir, sir what did u exactly meant by "Never" , in my opinion this "never" will end as soon as we have a stable and robust economy, i appreciate ur realism sir but sometimes i feel u become over realistic and rule out the possibility of bright future for pakistan, pardon me if i took u wrong but thats the feeling i get from some of ur posts, now i'll put my suggestion, i think PAF should establish a specialized aviation wing for Pakistan Navy's support, this should be a permanent dedicated wing, further developments to this wing will be a step forward to establishing PN's seperate aviation arm, and when we have enough funds we should seperate this wing and develop it as an independent Air arm under the command of PN.
Bro iam sorry that you don't like my realizm but these are facts of life i can tell you first hand with most other members would agree that if not never atleast for a very long time to come PN will NOT have there own fighter wing! hence, & read carefully brother you said PAF would have a seperate /dedicated wing well the mirage sq now that PAF provides is solly for that purpose! and in the near future inshallah the navy will have perhaps 1 or 2 more sq's thunders i would think iam all for it but wat is reality is such i don't dream nor expect something out of wat i think and hear won't happen ! my father is a x PN capt proudly served i still have family in the navy and in the army and af i think i know a little bit from wat they tell me or wat i read or gain my knowledge on ! the navy has lacked for years and now finially is getting back on its feet do you even think the have the funds for these fighter wings you and other s speak of NOOO they dont ! they are more on the suface fleet which is small and old or leased ships ! anyhow again iam all with the plan for air wing support for the PN but again it will happen through PAF unless a mircale happens :what: and before i end this if you don't like my post or my 2 cents here plzz feel free to not read them cuz it seems as i don't know anything have a good day brother no hard feelings ! :disagree:
 
